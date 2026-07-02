Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Chinese Authorities Say Beijing Tower Crash Was Deliberate

The 66-year-old pilot was killed and 13 people were injured when an Aurora SA60L hit Beijing’s tallest skyscraper.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Light Sport Aircraft Hits Beijing Skyscraper
Beijing’s CITIC Tower [Credit: Hidden Peak | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

Chinese authorities said the June 26 crash of a small aircraft into Beijing’s CITIC Tower was caused by the pilot for “personal reasons.” The 66-year-old pilot, identified by authorities only by his surname, Liu, was killed when the two-seat Aurora SA60L struck the 109-story skyscraper, also known as China Zun.

Thirteen others were injured. The BBC reported that one had been discharged from the hospital by Thursday, while DPA reported that officials said all of the injured were out of danger.

“The comprehensive investigation concluded that this was a case of endangering public safety caused by personal reasons,” the Chaoyang district government said.

Officials said Liu was a divorced Beijing resident who lived alone and worked as a freelancer. The district government said his personal diary included multiple references to ending his life and that he had chronic insomnia and anxiety.

The aircraft departed from Beijing’s Pinggu district. During that flight, officials said he left his assigned operating area, lost contact with the airport and struck the building. Officials said Liu became a sport pilot in 2021 and had been a private pilot since 2024.

Chinese authorities imposed a nationwide ban on light aircraft flights after the crash.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.