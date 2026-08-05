Aviation News

Cleveland Business, Aviation Groups Rally Support For Burke Lakefront Airport

Cleveland business leaders, aviation professionals and students are urging city officials to keep Burke Lakefront Airport open.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
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Key Takeaways:

  • A coalition of Cleveland businesses, aviation professionals, and students is urging city leaders to keep Burke Lakefront Airport (BKL) open.
  • They argue BKL is a vital economic asset, providing direct downtown access and supporting crucial business activities for the region.
  • The airport is also highlighted as an essential training environment and pathway for developing the future aviation workforce, handling tens of thousands of operations annually including corporate, medical, and flight training.
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A coalition of Cleveland businesses, aviation professionals and students is urging city leaders to keep Burke Lakefront Airport (BKL) open, arguing the downtown facility remains an important economic asset, transportation link and training resource for the region’s aviation workforce.

Aug. 4 letters submitted by business leaders and aviation professionals highlight different aspects of the airport’s value. Local companies argue that Burke provides direct access to downtown Cleveland and supports business activity that would be difficult to replace. Aviation students and industry workers point to the airport as a training environment that helps prepare future pilots, mechanics, dispatchers and other aviation professionals.

Supporters say BKL is not simply a piece of waterfront property but an active aviation facility. The airport handles tens of thousands of operations annually, including corporate flights, medical transportation, flight training and events such as the Cleveland National Air Show.

Meanwhile, the workforce argument has become a central part of the campaign to preserve BKL. Aviation organizations say access to airports like Burke is essential as the industry faces long-term demand for pilots, technicians and other aviation professionals. The coalition’s workforce letter argues that closing the airport would remove an important local pathway into aviation careers.

The coalition is asking Cleveland City Council members to weigh those benefits as they consider the airport’s future and whether closure is in the city’s long-term interest.

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Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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