Elixir, Turbotech Move Turbine Trainer Toward Certification

Last month, Elixir Aircraft and Turbotech signed a memorandum of understanding to move the Elixir Turbine beyond its demonstrator phase and into industrial development. The July 22 agreement covers production integration, continued aircraft development and preparations to certify the turbine-powered trainer.

Certification Programs Planned

Elixir and Turbotech said they plan to launch certification programs through EASA and FAA. The companies are targeting entry into service by 2030.

The demonstrator’s engine was first run on the ground in February 2025, and the aircraft made its first flight that June before completing an initial flight-test campaign.

“After a year of highly encouraging flight testing, we are now reaching a major milestone,” Elixir Aircraft President and co-founder Arthur Léopold-Léger said. “The Elixir Turbine will complement our new aircraft lineup and provide professional operators with a solution combining ease of operation, exceptionally low operating costs, maximum aircraft availability, and compatibility with Sustainable Aviation Fuel.”

Turbine Aimed at Flight Schools

The two-seat aircraft will use Turbotech’s TP-R90 turbine, along with Elixir’s Carbon OneShot composite airframe. The engine uses single-lever power control and can operate on multiple fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel.

Elixir said the design is intended primarily for flight schools seeking turbine operation and longer intervals between engine overhauls.

“The signing of this agreement formalizes a technical collaboration that began several years ago and confirms the maturity of our technology,” Turbotech President and co-founder Damien Fauvet said. “Thanks to the ramp-up of our production capabilities and the experience gained with our first turbine engines in Europe and the United States, we are ready to support Elixir Aircraft in bringing a new benchmark for professional general aviation.”

The turbine program is separate from Elixir’s rollout of its piston-powered trainer in the U.S., where deliveries began this year following FAA certification in July 2025. The new agreement with Turbotech covers development and certification of a turbine-powered derivative targeted to enter service in 2030.