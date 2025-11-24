Coalition Pushes Back on Renewed Bid to Close a Cleveland Airport

Aviation News AOPA Aviation Law

Advocates say the Cleveland airport remains a critical aviation link.

Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan

[Credit: Burke Lakefront Airport]
Key Takeaways:

  • Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne are pushing to close Burke Lakefront Airport, proposing to transform the 450-acre site into an area for public access and economic development.
  • A coalition of aviation advocates and businesses opposes the closure, asserting the airport is a vital asset for Northeast Ohio, supporting over 50,000 annual operations including medevac flights, Coast Guard missions, and training.
  • The opposition highlights nearly $20 million in federal and state grants that obligate the city to keep the airport operational into the late 2030s and argues that federal requirements for closure, such as demonstrating public interest and identifying an alternative facility, have not been met.
A coalition of aviation advocates and businesses is pushing back against Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s renewed effort to close a Cleveland airport. In recent weeks, Bibb and Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne asked federal leaders to support decommissioning the 450-acre Burke Lakefront Airport, describing the site as a “once-in-a-century opportunity” for public access and economic development.

The request seeks relief from federal obligations that require the city to keep the Cleveland airport open. Those obligations stem from nearly $20 million in FAA and state grants awarded for improvements, which the coalition says commit the airport to remain operational into the late 2030s.

The Lakefront Airport Preservation Partnership outlined its concerns in its own letter to lawmakers, emphasizing that Burke remains an essential part of the region’s aviation system.

“Burke Lakefront Airport isn’t just used by general aviation pilots—it’s a vital asset to northeast Ohio and the country,” AOPA Great Lakes Regional Manager Kyle Lewis told Spectrum News Cleveland.

Lewis cited more than 50,000 annual operations, including medevac flights, Coast Guard missions, and training activity. He added that federal rules require the city to demonstrate that closing the airport serves the public interest and to identify another facility capable of absorbing the traffic.

“Mayor Bibb has done none of that,” he said, noting that nearby airports already operate at or near capacity.

Bibb and Ronayne maintain that aviation demand at Burke has declined over decades and that regional airports could handle critical flights if the facility closes. Their letter to federal officials argues that shifting operations would clear the way for parks, trails and mixed-use development expected to generate long-term economic benefits.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

  1. The last time the city looked into closing Burke lakefront airport the city gave up when they found out how much it would cost to environmentally clean up the site. The fact that the mayor and county exec have not brought up a plan on how other local airports would pick up the additional traffic tells me they haven’t looked into the cost of any cleanup involved.

