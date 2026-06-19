Alaska Airlines Names New President

Alaska Airlines on Wednesday named Chief Financial Officer Shane Tackett president and chief financial officer, expanding his role as the airline continues integrating Hawaiian Airlines and working through a series of leadership changes across Alaska Air Group.

The appointment takes effect June 29. Tackett, who has been with Alaska for more than 25 years, will retain oversight of finance, fleet management, investor relations, supply chain, internal audit and information technology. He will also add the airline’s commercial organization, headed by Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Harrison.

“Shane’s promotion to president of Alaska Airlines marks an important step as we continue investing in leadership capacity to execute our global ambitions and integrate Hawaiian Airlines,” Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci said. “I’m proud of the leadership team we’ve built, and I’m energized by the work ahead.”

Tackett became CFO in 2020 and has also held roles in financial planning, labor relations, revenue management, e-commerce and strategy. Alaska said he was involved in the company’s acquisition and integration of Hawaiian Airlines and its Alaska Accelerate plan.

The announcement follows several other leadership moves at Alaska Air Group. In September 2025, the company announced Diana Birkett Rakow would become CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, succeeding Joe Sprague. It also announced Kyle Levine’s promotion to executive vice president, corporate and public affairs, chief legal officer and corporate secretary. Later that month, Alaska said Jason Berry would become chief operating officer of Alaska Airlines, replacing Constance von Muehlen, who is retiring. The company also said Andy Schneider would become CEO and president of Horizon Air.