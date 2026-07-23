Pratt & Whitney Canada Begins Ground Testing Of Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System

Pratt & Whitney Canada has begun ground testing a flight-standard hybrid-electric propulsion system that is expected to take to the air aboard a modified Dash 8-100 in 2027.

The testing is taking place at the company’s facility in Longueuil, Quebec, as part of the RTX Hybrid-Electric Flight Demonstrator project. Once ground testing is complete, the propulsion system will be installed on the experimental aircraft for flight testing.

The system pairs a Pratt & Whitney Canada thermal engine with a 1-megawatt electric motor and motor controller developed by RTX’s Collins Aerospace. A battery system is being supplied by Swiss energy-storage company H55.

The hybrid architecture is intended to provide additional electric power during high-demand portions of flight, including takeoff and climb. The idea is to allow the propulsion system to operate more efficiently over the course of a mission, with the project targeting fuel-efficiency improvements of up to 30% on a typical 250-nautical-mile regional turboprop flight.

The program brings together a number of aerospace companies and research organizations, including De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, GKN Aerospace, AeroTEC, Ricardo, the National Research Council of Canada and the Innovative Vehicle Institute. The Canadian and Quebec governments are also supporting the effort.

“Assembling the final, flight-standard propulsion system brings us one step closer to proving hybrid-electric technology in flight,” said Jean Thomassin, executive director of new products and services introduction at Pratt & Whitney Canada. “We are advancing thermal engine and hybrid-electric technologies which could enhance fuel efficiency and performance for a wide range of future aircraft applications.”

The first flight of the hybrid-electric demonstrator is currently expected in 2027. The project will offer a real-world test of how thermal and electric propulsion can be integrated to reduce fuel consumption while maintaining the performance required for regional aircraft operations.