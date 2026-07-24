Continental Expands Warranty Coverage For Certified and Overhauled Engines

Continental Aerospace Technologies is expanding warranty coverage for its certified AvGas engines and overhauls, giving aircraft owners additional protection on new, rebuilt and factory-overhauled engines, the company announced Monday.

The changes, effective July 20, apply to eligible certified AvGas engine orders shipped on or after that date. New engines will now carry warranty coverage for three years or until reaching TBO, whichever comes first. Coverage for factory-rebuilt engines increases from 18 months to two years, or TBO, while factory-overhauled exchange engines will be covered for two years or TBO, replacing the previous one-year or 300-hour warranty.

Continental is also extending coverage for custom engine overhauls performed through its Continental Services factory service center in Fairhope, Alabama. Qualifying overhauls of Continental and Lycoming engines will now include a two-year or 450-hour warranty, up from one year or 300 hours.

The company said the expanded overhaul warranty reflects its confidence in the work performed by its service center technicians. Continental Services performs maintenance, inspections, repairs and complete engine overhauls using OEM and PMA parts, approved procedures and its established inspection standards.

“Every overhaul represents the pride our team takes in its work and the responsibility we have to the customers who rely on their aircraft every day,” David Shear, director of Continental Services, said in a statement. “Extending our overhaul warranty reflects the confidence in our craftsmanship and attention to detail that go into each specific engine we overhaul.”

The warranty changes come as owners continue to face significant costs associated with major maintenance and engine replacement. By extending coverage periods, Continental is offering customers additional protection against defects in materials and workmanship following an engine purchase or overhaul.

The updated warranties are part of Continental’s broader warranty program covering its certified piston-engine lineup. Specific warranty terms and exclusions continue to apply, including requirements related to installation, operation, maintenance and compliance with applicable instructions and service requirements.