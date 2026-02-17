Company News Aviation News

Avionica Tests Continuous In-Flight Aircraft Data Streaming

Platform transmits live sensor data to ground analytics during flight operations.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Avionica Tests Continuous In-Flight Aircraft Data Streaming
Key Takeaways:

  • Avionica demonstrated a new platform capable of streaming aircraft sensor data to ground-based cloud analytics in real-time during flight, eliminating the need for post-flight data downloads.
  • The system initially integrates with ERGOSS’ cloud-based flight data analysis software, enabling live sensor inputs to directly feed ground analytics for Maintenance Operational Quality Assurance.
  • This pioneering technology is designed to improve safety and operational outcomes by providing direct, real-time access to aircraft sensor streams, and is available for integration with airline fleets and industry partners.
An aircraft data systems manufacturer has demonstrated a platform designed to stream aircraft sensor data to ground-based cloud analytics in real time during flight. Avionica said on Tuesday that it conducted the demonstration in conjunction with its goLIVE users conference in Miami. The system is intended to transmit aircraft state and performance data continuously during operations, allowing airline or other fleet teams to access information without waiting for post-flight downloads from onboard recorders.

Initial integration of the platform connects with ERGOSS’ cloud-based flight data analysis software used for Maintenance Operational Quality Assurance, enabling live sensor inputs to feed directly into ground analytics.

“Avionica is the first avionics company to bring this level of real-time access to aircraft sensor streams,” said David Cougul, founder and chief technology officer of ERGOSS. “This direct live connection will unlock significant opportunities to improve safety and operational outcomes for airlines worldwide.”

The system is structured to allow integration with airline operations centers, analytics providers and safety organizations that use aircraft performance and condition data. Avionica, a Miami-based manufacturer of aircraft data collection and transmission equipment, said the platform is available for integration with airline fleets and industry partners as part of efforts to expand the use of in-flight data for operational monitoring and maintenance planning.

Matt Ryan

