Avionics, Ignition Upgrades for Cessna Piston Lineup

Textron Aviation announced a series of updates for its Cessna piston aircraft on Friday, including the Cessna Skyhawk, Skylane, Turbo Skylane and Turbo Stationair HD. The upgrades include the Garmin G1000 NXi System Release 7 avionics package and the addition of a Lycoming dual electronic ignition system (dual EIS), which will now be standard across all new Cessna piston models. Aircraft equipped with the updates are expected to begin entering service between late 2026 and early 2027.

This latest avionics update introduces a few new capabilities, including Garmin Smart Glide, designed to assist pilots during engine-out scenarios, and Remote Wake, which allows operators to power on avionics from outside the aircraft during preflight preparation and maintenance tasks.

“Garmin System Release 7 and the dual electronic ignition system improvements provide pilots with advanced tools that simplify operations, improve situational awareness and deliver a more modern and intuitive flying experience,” Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Textron Aviation, said.

The dual EIS replaces the earlier dual magneto ignition system and utilizes solid-state components to reduce moving parts. Textron said the result is expected to extend maintenance intervals and support overall aircraft operation.