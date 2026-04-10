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Avionics, Ignition Upgrades for Cessna Piston Lineup

Enhancements include Garmin G1000 NXi System Release 7 and dual electronic ignition system.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Avionics, Ignition Upgrades for Cessna Piston Lineup
[Credit: Textron Aviation]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Textron Aviation is updating its Cessna piston aircraft (Skyhawk, Skylane, etc.) with the Garmin G1000 NXi System Release 7 avionics package.
  • The avionics update introduces new features such as Garmin Smart Glide for engine-out assistance and Remote Wake for powering on avionics remotely.
  • A new Lycoming dual electronic ignition system (dual EIS) will become standard, replacing the previous magneto system to extend maintenance intervals and improve operation.
  • Aircraft featuring these enhancements are expected to begin service between late 2026 and early 2027, aiming to simplify operations and enhance the flying experience.
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Textron Aviation announced a series of updates for its Cessna piston aircraft on Friday, including the Cessna Skyhawk, Skylane, Turbo Skylane and Turbo Stationair HD. The upgrades include the Garmin G1000 NXi System Release 7 avionics package and the addition of a Lycoming dual electronic ignition system (dual EIS), which will now be standard across all new Cessna piston models. Aircraft equipped with the updates are expected to begin entering service between late 2026 and early 2027.

This latest avionics update introduces a few new capabilities, including Garmin Smart Glide, designed to assist pilots during engine-out scenarios, and Remote Wake, which allows operators to power on avionics from outside the aircraft during preflight preparation and maintenance tasks.

“Garmin System Release 7 and the dual electronic ignition system improvements provide pilots with advanced tools that simplify operations, improve situational awareness and deliver a more modern and intuitive flying experience,” Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Textron Aviation, said.

The dual EIS replaces the earlier dual magneto ignition system and utilizes solid-state components to reduce moving parts. Textron said the result is expected to extend maintenance intervals and support overall aircraft operation.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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