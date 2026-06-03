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Spirit Sky Club To Open At St. Louis-Area Airport

The private aviation club includes 28 hangars at Spirit of St. Louis Airport.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Spirit Sky Club To Open At St. Louis-Area Airport
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Key Takeaways:

  • A new $13 million private aviation membership facility, Spirit Sky Club, is scheduled to open June 5 at Spirit of St. Louis Airport (KSUS) in Chesterfield, Missouri.
  • The first phase includes 28 insulated, climate-controlled hangars with private amenities, designed to foster a community for aviation enthusiasts.
  • This development aims to address significant hangar demand at KSUS, serving approximately 30 owner-operator members from a waitlist of over 150 parties.
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A new private aviation membership facility is scheduled to open June 5 at Spirit of St. Louis Airport (KSUS) in Chesterfield, Missouri, about 20 miles west of downtown St. Louis. The $13 million first phase includes 28 insulated, climate-controlled hangars on roughly eight acres at the north end of the airport, with private bathrooms, security and member services.

“What we’re opening Friday is a community,” Alex Martin, founding partner of Spirit Sky Club, said. “It’s people who love aviation finally having a hangar that feels like home, and neighbors who care about it the same way they do. Doing it the same weekend the Blue Angels come back to Spirit makes it that much better.”

The opening comes ahead of the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo, which will take place June 6-7 and will be headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The club said the first phase will serve about 30 owner-operator members and was developed in part to address hangar demand at KSUS, where the airport’s most recent count showed more than 150 parties on its hangar waitlist.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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