Embraer Reports Best Second Quarter Deliveries In 16 Years

Embraer delivered 65 aircraft in the second quarter of 2026, its highest second-quarter delivery total in 16 years, according to a July 2 company report. The total was up from 44 aircraft in the first quarter and from 61 aircraft in the same period last year.

The company said the increase was supported in part by its production leveling efforts, which are aimed at spreading deliveries more evenly through the year. Commercial Aviation accounted for 20 deliveries during the quarter, including six E195-E2s, doubling the 10 aircraft delivered in the first quarter. Executive Aviation delivered 45 aircraft, compared to 29 in the first quarter and 38 in the second quarter of 2025.

Through the first half of 2026, Embraer delivered 109 aircraft, up from 91 during the same period last year. There were no Defense & Security deliveries during the quarter. Embraer said it continues to expect 80 to 85 commercial aircraft deliveries and 160 to 170 executive aircraft deliveries for the year.