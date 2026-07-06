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Embraer Reports Best Second Quarter Deliveries In 16 Years

Production leveling and higher executive jet shipments helped drive the quarterly total.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Embraer Reports Best Second Quarter Deliveries In 16 Years
[Credit: Embraer]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Embraer delivered 65 aircraft in Q2 2026, marking its highest second-quarter delivery total in 16 years and an increase from both Q1 2026 and Q2 2025.
  • The growth was partly attributed to production leveling efforts, with Commercial Aviation deliveries doubling to 20 aircraft and Executive Aviation delivering 45 aircraft during the quarter.
  • Through the first half of 2026, Embraer delivered 109 aircraft, an increase compared to the same period last year.
  • The company reiterated its full-year delivery guidance of 80-85 commercial aircraft and 160-170 executive aircraft.
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Embraer delivered 65 aircraft in the second quarter of 2026, its highest second-quarter delivery total in 16 years, according to a July 2 company report. The total was up from 44 aircraft in the first quarter and from 61 aircraft in the same period last year.

The company said the increase was supported in part by its production leveling efforts, which are aimed at spreading deliveries more evenly through the year. Commercial Aviation accounted for 20 deliveries during the quarter, including six E195-E2s, doubling the 10 aircraft delivered in the first quarter. Executive Aviation delivered 45 aircraft, compared to 29 in the first quarter and 38 in the second quarter of 2025.

Through the first half of 2026, Embraer delivered 109 aircraft, up from 91 during the same period last year. There were no Defense & Security deliveries during the quarter. Embraer said it continues to expect 80 to 85 commercial aircraft deliveries and 160 to 170 executive aircraft deliveries for the year.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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