Firecrown Aviation Group Names New Editors for KITPLANES and AVweb

Firecrown Media’s Aviation Group has appointed two new editorial leaders as the company continues to expand and invest in its family of publications.

KITPLANES

Randall Brink has been named Lead Editor of KITPLANES Magazine, bringing decades of experience as an author, editor, and pilot. Brink is an FAA Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) with multiple type ratings, a certified flight instructor, and a longtime contributor to aviation publications.

He previously served in editorial roles at Air Progress magazine and Aviation International News, in addition to authoring several books. His titles include the bestselling Lost Star: The Search for Amelia Earhart, as well as Buying and Restoring a Light Plane on a Budget, which remains a reference for aircraft restoration enthusiasts.

As a teenage aviation writer, he began working at an inflection point in aviation when homebuilding and early kitplanes were surging in popularity. His local airport was a Mecca for home builders. Homebuilder enthusiasts such as Dick Van Grundsven modified popular homebuilt designs and aeronautical engineers, Burt Rutan being a notable example, were designing aircraft like the Vari-Eze, Quickie, and Long Eze.

Kit-built aircraft interest soared as a variant—ultralights—came on the scene, creating a whole new facet of homebuilding. He flew, photographed, and wrote about them all. He built dozens of ultralights and flew many brands and types over the next four decades.

AVweb

Matt Ryan has been appointed lead editor of AVweb, one of the industry’s most recognized digital news platforms. Ryan joins with a background in aviation journalism, teaching, and flying. He has written for FLYING Magazine and Plane & Pilot magazine, with a focus on flight training and industry developments. Ryan has also been leading the news charge at AVWeb since the start of August.

In addition to journalism, Ryan is an FAA-certificated Advanced Ground Instructor (AGI) and teaches high school aviation and aerospace courses in Texas. He has also worked in contract roles, including live aerial coverage for major sports broadcasts with SkyCam, and contributed to early commercial drone operations with Causey Aviation Unmanned.

His professional background also includes aerospace supply chain and marketing roles involving clients such as Rolls-Royce Aerospace, Aerojet Rocketdyne, and Lockheed Martin.

Expanding the Digital Future

Alongside these appointments, Firecrown is preparing for the next phase of its aviation portfolio by bringing The Aviation Consumer into a fully digital format. The company is in the final stages of hiring an editor to lead the former magazine title into its next chapter.

Sister publications IFR Magazine and Aviation Safety Magazine will also continue in an enhanced web-based form, ensuring readers have accessible, up-to-date analysis and reporting across platforms.

“With the combined experience of Randall Brink and Matt Ryan, and our forthcoming digital expansion of Aviation Consumer, the future of Firecrown’s aviation publications is bright,” said Kelly Keller, group president of Firecrown Aviation. “Our goal is to continue serving pilots, builders, and aviation professionals with the trusted journalism and technical insight these brands are known for, while adapting to the ways readers engage with aviation media today.”

Firecrown continues to make meaningful investments in its platforms. Earlier this year, the company debuted new websites for FLYING, AVweb, and Plane & Pilot, enhancing the user experience on some of our most high-volume digital platforms.

Keller, Firecrown CEO Craig Fuller, and Editorial Director Kaylee Nix are excited for what 2026 will bring for the aviation group, including debuting new designs, themes, and writers for publications across the whole group.