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Airbus Announces Uncrewed H145 Variant

U145 mock-up will be displayed at ILA Berlin; entry into service is planned early next decade.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Airbus Announces Uncrewed H145 Variant
[Credit: Airbus]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Airbus Helicopters is introducing the U145, an uncrewed version of its H145 helicopter, at the ILA Berlin airshow, with a first flight planned by late 2026 and entry into service in the early 2030s.
  • The U145 will remove the physical cockpit and include modifications like a nose door and foldable loading table to optimize it for cargo operations.
  • This autonomous UAS is designed for diverse civil and military missions, including cargo supply, disaster response, firefighting, surveillance, and crewed-uncrewed teaming.
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Airbus Helicopters announced Monday that it will introduce the U145, an uncrewed version of its H145 helicopter, at the ILA Berlin airshow. The company said it will show a full-scale mock-up of the aircraft at the event and plans to conduct a first flight using a safety pilot onboard by the end of 2026. Airbus is targeting entry into service early in the next decade.

“With the U145, we are offering our customers an autonomous, uncrewed version of our H145 helicopter – combining the proven airframe, power and useful load of the H145 with the autonomy of a UAS,” Matthieu Louvot, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, said. “To develop the U145 and its capabilities as a multi-mission UAS, we will be teaming up with leading autonomous mission partners to further expand the UAS ecosystem in Europe.”

The U145 will not have a physical cockpit and is expected to include changes for cargo operations, including a nose door, foldable loading table and dedicated cargo floor. Airbus said the aircraft is being developed at a maximum takeoff weight of 3,800 kilograms, or about 8,380 pounds, for civil and military missions including cargo supply, disaster response, firefighting, surveillance, drone mothership operations and crewed-uncrewed teaming. The H145 fleet has logged more than 8.5 million flight hours across more than 1,800 aircraft, according to Airbus.

In October, Sikorsky announced a similar concept in the S-70UAS U-Hawk, an autonomous version of the UH-60L Black Hawk that replaces the crew stations and cockpit area for cargo access and autonomous operations.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. I believe that eVTOLs will replace helicopters for most of these tasks. Not because they are “cleaner, greener, and quieter”, which they are, but because they will be much cheaper to operate and economics will win.

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