Garmin Expands G3X Touch Flight Log Sharing

Garmin announced last week that aircraft equipped with G3X Touch flight displays can now use automatic flight log integrations with third-party services including FlySto and Savvy Aviation. The company said the capability, first introduced in July 2025 and expanded in February, is intended to let aircraft owners automatically share flight log data from Garmin avionics and receive information related to engine condition, maintenance activity, flight review and related analysis.

According to Garmin, flight and engine data collected through G3X Touch can be sent wirelessly through Connext to a mobile device running the Garmin Pilot app. Once an internet connection is available, that data can then be stored through flyGarmin.com. Garmin’s flight log ecosystem also supports uploads from other avionics products, and the company said users can choose from multiple analysis partners through the flyGarmin.com logbook sharing settings.

Garmin said some participating services offer free or discounted programs for flyGarmin.com users. Among the services listed by the company are FlySto, which focuses on flight replay and performance review; Savvy Aviation, which provides engine monitoring and maintenance-related reporting; and several other analytics and maintenance platforms.