Company News

Garmin Expands G3X Touch Flight Log Sharing

Automatic uploads can connect aircraft owners with third-party analysis and maintenance services.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
[Credit: Garmin]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Garmin G3X Touch flight displays now feature automatic flight log integration with third-party services like FlySto and Savvy Aviation.
  • This integration allows aircraft owners to automatically share flight and engine data for analysis, maintenance, and flight review.
  • Flight and engine data are sent wirelessly via Connext to the Garmin Pilot app, then uploaded to flyGarmin.com for storage and access by chosen analysis partners.
  • Participating services offer various benefits such as flight replay, performance review, and engine monitoring, with some providing free or discounted programs for flyGarmin.com users.
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Garmin announced last week that aircraft equipped with G3X Touch flight displays can now use automatic flight log integrations with third-party services including FlySto and Savvy Aviation. The company said the capability, first introduced in July 2025 and expanded in February, is intended to let aircraft owners automatically share flight log data from Garmin avionics and receive information related to engine condition, maintenance activity, flight review and related analysis.

According to Garmin, flight and engine data collected through G3X Touch can be sent wirelessly through Connext to a mobile device running the Garmin Pilot app. Once an internet connection is available, that data can then be stored through flyGarmin.com. Garmin’s flight log ecosystem also supports uploads from other avionics products, and the company said users can choose from multiple analysis partners through the flyGarmin.com logbook sharing settings.

Garmin said some participating services offer free or discounted programs for flyGarmin.com users. Among the services listed by the company are FlySto, which focuses on flight replay and performance review; Savvy Aviation, which provides engine monitoring and maintenance-related reporting; and several other analytics and maintenance platforms.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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