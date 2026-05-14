Bombardier Adds A&P Training Pathway In Connecticut

Bombardier said Wednedsay it has launched its FastTrack aircraft maintenance training program in Hartford, Connecticut, expanding an accelerated pathway for technicians seeking FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification. The program was originally developed with Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology and is being brought to Hartford in coordination with CT Aero Tech, part of the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System.

“The FastTrack program reflects Bombardier’s continued investment in building a highly skilled maintenance workforce to support our growing service operations,” Paul J. Thompson, Bombardier vice president of service centers, said. “This initiative not only supports experienced professionals who want to advance their careers but also helps strengthen our capacity to deliver exceptional OEM maintenance services to our customers around the world.”

According to Bombardier, the program is open to candidates with at least 18 months of hands-on experience in either airframe or powerplant work, or 30 months of combined experience. Participants will complete a two- to four-week classroom refresher aimed at FAA written exams in general, airframe and powerplant subjects, followed by two weeks of hands-on instruction for the practical evaluation. Bombardier said it plans to use the A&P program at other U.S. service locations as it builds its technician pipeline for its business jet support network.

The expansion comes amid ongoing aviation maintenance staffing and training pressures. A recent survey from aircraft maintenance software firm TBX found nearly half of respondents cited staffing and training as a challenge, while the number of new mechanic certifications remained below historical levels. TBX also presented FAA data showing higher aircraft utilization and an aging GA fleet, pointing to continued and long-term demand for qualified maintenance technicians.