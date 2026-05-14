Aviation News

Bombardier Adds A&P Training Pathway In Connecticut

FastTrack program is aimed at experienced technicians seeking FAA certification.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Bombardier Adds A&P Training Pathway In Connecticut
[Credit: Bombardier]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Bombardier launched its FastTrack aircraft maintenance training program in Hartford, Connecticut, in coordination with CT Aero Tech.
  • The accelerated program aims to help experienced technicians quickly achieve FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification, strengthening Bombardier's maintenance workforce.
  • This initiative addresses the aviation industry's ongoing challenges with maintenance staffing and training shortages and the high demand for qualified technicians.
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Bombardier said Wednedsay it has launched its FastTrack aircraft maintenance training program in Hartford, Connecticut, expanding an accelerated pathway for technicians seeking FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification. The program was originally developed with Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology and is being brought to Hartford in coordination with CT Aero Tech, part of the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System.

“The FastTrack program reflects Bombardier’s continued investment in building a highly skilled maintenance workforce to support our growing service operations,” Paul J. Thompson, Bombardier vice president of service centers, said. “This initiative not only supports experienced professionals who want to advance their careers but also helps strengthen our capacity to deliver exceptional OEM maintenance services to our customers around the world.”

According to Bombardier, the program is open to candidates with at least 18 months of hands-on experience in either airframe or powerplant work, or 30 months of combined experience. Participants will complete a two- to four-week classroom refresher aimed at FAA written exams in general, airframe and powerplant subjects, followed by two weeks of hands-on instruction for the practical evaluation. Bombardier said it plans to use the A&P program at other U.S. service locations as it builds its technician pipeline for its business jet support network.

The expansion comes amid ongoing aviation maintenance staffing and training pressures. A recent survey from aircraft maintenance software firm TBX found nearly half of respondents cited staffing and training as a challenge, while the number of new mechanic certifications remained below historical levels. TBX also presented FAA data showing higher aircraft utilization and an aging GA fleet, pointing to continued and long-term demand for qualified maintenance technicians.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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