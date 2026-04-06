Company News

Hartzell Expands Top Prop Program

Update adds 150+ models, pricing changes for GA aircraft upgrades.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Hartzell Expands Top Prop Program
[Credit: Hartzell]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Hartzell Propeller has significantly expanded its Top Prop program, adding over 150 propeller models and broadening aluminum and carbon fiber options for general aviation aircraft.
  • The expansion includes substantial price reductions across several product lines (e.g., 26-35% on specific models) and improved search filters for easier selection.
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Hartzell Propeller said Monday it has expanded its Top Prop program, a conversion lineup aimed at aircraft owners looking to replace or upgrade propellers with approved alternatives for specific airframe and engine combinations. The company said the latest update adds more than 150 propeller models and broadens the range of available aluminum and carbon fiber options for general aviation aircraft.

The program is designed to give owners a single place to review upgrade paths by aircraft, engine and model year. Hartzell said it has also updated the selection process with additional search filters tied to certification authorities, including the FAA and EASA.

The company said pricing has also been revised on several product lines, citing average list price reductions of about 26% for Cirrus four-blade carbon fiber propellers, about 35% for King Air three- and four-blade type-certified propellers, and about 21% for Air Tractor three-, four- and five-blade type-certified propellers.

“By enhancing the portfolio with more than 150 additional propeller models and improving pricing across the lineup, we have made it easier than ever for pilots to upgrade to Hartzell performance, backed by an industry-leading warranty through first overhaul,” Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge said.

Hartzell also said discount programs tied to its partnerships with the AOPA and the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) will continue. The company plans to discuss the expanded Top Prop program at Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, from April 14-19 and at AERO Friedrichshafen in Germany from April 22-25.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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