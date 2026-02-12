Conflicting Accounts Emerge Following El Paso Airspace Shutdown

Federal officials offered a variety of differing accounts to explain Wednesday morning’s abrupt closure of airspace over El Paso, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted those same restrictions only hours after initially ordering a 10-day shutdown around El Paso International Airport.

Officials, including Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, said the move followed a “cartel drone” incursion, while others said it was related to counter-drone testing at nearby Fort Bliss.

CBS reported that multiple sources said a suspected drone target that was shot down using a high-energy laser was later identified as a party balloon. According to CBS’ report, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford closed the airspace on Tuesday night without notifying the White House, Pentagon, or Homeland Security officials.

The FAA had originally cited unspecified “special security reasons” when issuing the temporary flight restrictions late Tuesday.

According to reporting by The New York Times, people briefed on the matter said the shutdown was prompted by the Defense Department’s use of new anti-drone technology and concerns about potential risks to other aircraft.

Local officials said the sudden closure created disruptions, including diverted medical flights and confusion among travelers and airlines. El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson said the city had not been notified in advance of the restrictions.

“This unnecessary decision has caused chaos and confusion in the El Paso community,” Johnson said at a news conference.

Officials also continued to assess drone activity along the U.S.-Mexico border, where federal authorities have reported increased surveillance and smuggling operations involving unmanned aircraft, while Mexican officials said they had no information indicating drone activity at the border, according to BBC and New York Times reporting.