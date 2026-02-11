UPDATED: FAA Lifts El Paso Airspace Closure

Update:

A brief airspace shutdown in El Paso ended abruptly Wednesday morning. Although originally designated as a 10-day shutdown of the airspace surrounding El Paso International Airport (KELP), the closure ended after only a few hours.

According to reporting from the New York Times, a source said the airspace closure was linked to ongoing testing of new counter-drone technologies at nearby Fort Bliss.

Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote on social media shortly after the closure was lifted that that the closure was made “to address a cartel drone incursion.”

The FAA and DOW acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion.



The threat has been neutralized, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region.



The restrictions have been lifted and normal flights are resuming. https://t.co/xQA1cMy7l0 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 11, 2026

Original:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a 10-day shutdown of the airspace surrounding El Paso International Airport (KELP), effectively halting all commercial, cargo, and general aviation traffic through late Feb. 20.

According to the Associated Press, a notice posted on the agency’s website cites “special security reasons” for the temporary flight restrictions (TFRs), but offers no additional explanation. The closure applies only to U.S. airspace and does not extend across the border into Mexico.

The FAA said the area has been designated “national defense airspace,” warning that the government may use deadly force against any aircraft determined to pose an imminent security threat.

Airport officials are awaiting further direction from the FAA and are notifying affected carriers. El Paso normally handles roughly 55 departures per day, with service provided primarily by Southwest, American and United, along with other major airlines.