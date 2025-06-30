Conquest Crash Kills Six

Two pilots and a family of four were killed in the crash of a Cessna 441 Conquest two minutes after takeoff from Youngstown-Warren Airport in Ohio on Sunday. The plane was on its way to Bozeman, Montana, when it went down in a rural residential area about two miles from the end of the runway. The passengers were a couple in their 60s and two people in their 30s with the same last name. Local authorities said they were well known and liked in the local aviation community. “These were the best of the best in terms of the folks here at the field, as well as the pilots. I can’t say enough about them,” said local FBO owner Michael Hillman

The aircraft crashed between three houses in a wooded area and the post-crash fire consumed much of the wreckage and a patch of forest. Winds were light and there were a few clouds at the time of the crash, just before 7 a.m. The plane was registered to an LLC in Warren and all the occupants lived in the area.