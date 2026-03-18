Cornyn Bill Targets TSA Perks for Congress

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) has introduced new legislation that would require members of Congress to undergo the same Transportation Security Administration screening procedures as the general public when traveling by air. The proposed “End Special Treatment for Congress at Airports Act” would also prohibit the use of federal funds to provide lawmakers with expedited or preferential access through airport security checkpoints.

“Nobody should be above the rules and regulations imposed on the American people, and a Member pin on your lapel should not give you carte blanche to skip airport screening lines while everyday Americans are forced to patiently wait their turn,” Cornyn said.

Under Cornyn’s proposal, members of Congress would not be able to bypass standard screening procedures or receive any sort of priority access based on their official status. Even so, they would still remain eligible for publicly available programs such as TSA PreCheck.

The legislation would preserve TSA’s ability to implement risk-based security programs available to all travelers.

The bill seeks to address longstanding practices in which lawmakers have, at times, received expedited screening or airport escorts. It also comes as the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security has led to operational strain within TSA, including extended wait times at some airports as many security personnel go without normally scheduled pay.

Airline industry leaders have recently called on Congress to restore funding to DHS and ensure TSA workers are compensated, citing concerns about increased passenger volumes and longer screening lines. According to a recent letter from several major U.S. airline executives, travelers have encountered “extraordinarily long — and painfully slow — lines at checkpoints” as the shutdown continues.

The issue has also surfaced in public exchanges, including a recent heated interaction between Cornyn and Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, where the two lawmakers discussed DHS funding and TSA worker pay.