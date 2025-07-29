Could Automotive Lane-Deviation Tech Help Combat Pilot Disorientation?

A team at the University of Maryland is exploring the same technology used in automotive lane-deviation warnings in hopes it could help cut down on spatial disorientation in pilots. FAA statistics show that between 5% and 10% of all general aviation accidents involve spatial disorientation, and that 90% of those accidents are fatal.

As outlined in a CBS News report, the Maryland researchers are exploring whether using haptic vibration could cue pilots they are losing spatial orientation, particularly in zero-visibility conditions. Maryland professor Anubhav Datta, who is learning to fly helicopters, said, “It happens when you fly into clouds or bad weather, but especially for helicopters, [in which] you can fly at zero speed. Just going up and down, it’s easy to get disoriented.” Former NTSB chairman and current CBS News transportation safety expert and analyst, Robert Sumwalt, added, “Spatial disorientation is a big deal in aviation and it’s basically where the pilot cannot determine which way is up or down or whether the airplane is banking to the left or to the right.”

The University of Maryland team is exploring the possibility of developing a flight suit or even a pilot’s seat that would deliver subtle but positive haptic vibrational cues to enable the pilot to intuitively correct for spatial disorientation. Project lead professor Umberto Saetti, said. “The pilots typically fly through two primary sensor cues, which are vision and equilibrium. Basically, the suit provides another sensory cue to [help] deconflict the conflicts that may arise from reading their instruments and whatever the pilot is feeling.”

The University of Maryland research team ultimately intends to bring the research to actual flight testing for the technology.