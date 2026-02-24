House Fails To Advance ROTOR Act

The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass Senate bill S.2503, known as the ROTOR Act, after a suspension vote did not reach the required two-thirds majority on Tuesday. The measure received 264 yeas and 133 nays. A suspension vote is a fast-track process that limits debate and prohibits amendments, requiring support from two-thirds of members voting for approval.
The legislation would have required aircraft operating in certain airspace to be equipped with ADS-B In.
Debate a day earlier largely focused on how the proposal aligned with findings from the NTSB following last year’s fatal midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that resulted in 67 fatalities.
Supporters of the ROTOR Act during Monday’s debate cited NTSB conclusions that ADS-B In could have provided earlier warning to flight crews.
“Last year’s January 29 midair collision at National Airport tragically took 67 lives, but it was preventable,” said Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va. “It’s our duty to do everything we can to keep this tragedy from ever happening again. This bill would enact a central recommendation for the NTSB’s final report on the collision, a requirement to use automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast technology, ADS-B, Out and In.”
Opponents noted that the ROTOR Act only addressed one of the NTSB’s major recommendations.
“S-2503 does not sufficiently or properly address the findings and recommendations of the board,” Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo. said. “Ultimately, any successful directive or mandate from Congress will be calculated, scalable, and future proof, not a blanket mandate that limits the aviation community to one technology.”
Several members also referenced a separate proposal, the ALERT Act, introduced by leaders of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Armed Services Committee. That measure is described by its sponsors as addressing all 50 NTSB recommendations tied to the 2025 collision. No timeline has been announced for House consideration of the ALERT Act.
Although the ROTOR Act, which passed the Senate unanimously in December, did not pass on Tuesday, the House’s version could still return to the House floor under regular order, where it would require only a simple majority. Its provisions could also be revised in committee or otherwise be incorporated into broader aviation or defense legislation. Without further action from House leadership, however, the measure will not advance.
I find this discussion unbelievable - it is 2025 right! I wouldn’t dream of flying my Cessna 150 on the central coast of California (or anywhere for that matter) without ADS-B in and out and my iPad. It is unimaginable to me why any pilot would elect to fly without being able to see traffic on a screen. I know it’s not foolproof but still a thousand times better than having no awareness but your eyeball. I can’t fathom why every GA aircraft mandated to have ADS-B out in A, B, and C airspace shouldn’t also have to have B in at the same time. Having “out” without “in” defeats the whole purpose of the system. I would go one step further and make it mandatory in Class D also.
I disagree. ADS-B in is advisory only. There is no tech available yet that can accurately project where other traffic is. Even TCAS (which is in the jet I fly) uses altitude changes to direct aircraft to avoid each other. TCAS TA’s which were in the older systems again were advisory only, not to be used to change heading on an IFR clearance without ATC clearance. I had an FO try to change heading when VFR due to a TCAS TA and ended up heading toward another plane in the new direction. I have flown planes with ADS-B in and got so many warnings I turned the system off or ignored it. When the technology and the FAR’s are changed to make ADS-B in as precise as TCAS II so that you can make course corrections ignoring ATC then I will believe ADS-B in is necessary. The FAA has not been willing to allow anything portable that is ADS-B related. Class A, B, C, and D airspace is supposed to be entered only with a ATC clearance, with ATC monitoring. The DCA accident Army helicopter should have never been allowed to be where they were. And DCA airport should have been closed after 9/11 just as the Secret Service wanted, instead of keeping open as the personal airport for Congress members. Spending thousands more for ADS-B makes no sense for a sub $50,000 plane. General aviation ( which by the way had nothing to do with the DCA accident or is even allowed to operate at DCA airport) is expensive enough, adding more equipment mandates just makes it more unreachable for those who want a career as a pilot.
An air safety instructor told me to fly at an oddball altitude. 3125, 3875, 2125, etc. Because a lot of pilots fly exactly on the 5’s. 3000, 3500, 4000, etc. I took his advice, and am here to tell about it. This does work.
I have had most success with always flying exactly 13.2 feet off the assigned altitude. Not 13.3 and definitely not 13.1. 13.2 works best. In airspace occupied by bigger airplanes I adjust accordingly.
This comment is mostly ridiculous. The commenter doesn’t understand the principles and precision of ADS-B transmissions. Sure, advisory only - but good advice.
This bill was a knee jerk reaction to the above.
As I understand it, the PIC of the Blackhawk had the ADS-B “on-full-force”.
No amount of ADS-B “in” would have helped.
I pretty much disagree with everything Matt W said. The only thing I do agree with is that the DCA accident was primarily a procedural and should e never happened. ADS-B In might have helped if it didn’t suffer from the same limitations as TCAS.
ADS-B is way more accurate than TCAS for everything but close proximity ranging (distance). ADS-B in its current form is advisory only, but only because the FAA has not created avionics and operational standards to support certification for conflict or collision avoidance or self separation.
Automation embedded in the ADS-B In avionics is responsible for filtering traffic information and identifying and prioritizing conflict alerts. If it’s not set correctly, it will be a major distraction.
One thing holding it (and TCAS) back, particularly in the terminal areas, is ADS-B Out intent information is limited to state vector (ground track/speed/altitude). When the standards were being developed, I advocated strongly for additional flight plan data from the FMS or GPS when available, but the FAA avionics cert office refused. They insisted that information would come from datacomm, which would require another expensive system and add another magnitude of complexity to the equation.
The only reason closing down DCA was being considered was due its proximity to the White House and Capitol. Traffic complexity and volume are manageable and no worse that many other urban airports. It’s also convenient for far more people than just politicians and provides convenience and flexibilty for anyone flying into or out of the region.
Actually ADS-B IN provides traffic alerts much sooner than TCAS does. It also displays the direction the traffic is heading as well as the vertical deviation in feet above or below your aircraft’s present altitude. If the helicopter would have had ADS-B IN capability they could have confirmed that the traffic they told ATC they had visual contact with was the same aircraft they were receiving alerts for. If the RJ had ADS-B in they would have received two TAs before their TCAS issued its TA. I don’t think those alerts would have helped the RJ pilots but they most likely would have helped the Army pilots avoid the collision.
No offense but your comments are a knee jerk reaction. Go read the NTSB report. The Army procedures for that flight were to fly with their transponder set to mode c and not mode s, and even though the crew switched to mode s as they neared DCA, their transponder wasn’t broadcasting ADS-B out data. That really didn’t matter in this case, but having ADS-B in, and using it, would most likely have prevented this accident. Check out the simulations the NTSB did showing what the Army pilots would have seen if they had a display showing ADS-B in traffic information. It’s pretty enlightening.
All the ADSB in the world won’t stop collisions.
The tower asked the chopper pilot to see and avoid traffic. The pilot looked up with night vision goggles on and the approaching craft looked stationary. However; a departing plane was passing behind the approaching aircraft. The goggles blended the lights into a single entity and the pilot thought they were clear because the departing plane had passed. Remember, your instructor told you that a stationary light is either coming at you or away. The departing lights are the only ones that were perceived as moving, so the entire group of lights were seen as clearing.
Not confirming what they were seeing, with what was on the screen, was the failure.