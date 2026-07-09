CubCrafters To Offer Garmin AXIS Across Lineup

CubCrafters announced Thursday that Garmin’s new AXIS integrated flight display system will be available across its aircraft lineup for both factory-new aircraft and retrofit installations. Garmin launched the new AXIS GA panel suite during a virtual event on Wednesday.

Factory And Retrofit Availability

The Yakima, Washington-based aircraft manufacturer said the move follows more than 18 months of joint engineering and product integration work with Garmin. Customers ordering new CubCrafters aircraft will be able to specify AXIS, and owners of compatible aircraft already in service will have access to factory-authorized retrofit packages.

Retrofit installations will initially be handled through CubCrafters’ factory service center in Yakima, then expand through the company’s authorized service center network as Garmin product availability and certification schedules allow.

“CubCrafters has always worked to bring the most capable, most reliable avionics solutions to our customers,” said Patrick Horgan, president and CEO of CubCrafters. “I first flew AXIS on Garmin’s engineering simulator during a visit to their headquarters over two years ago, and I was immediately impressed with both the capability of the system and the elegance of its user interface.”

Panel Integration

Garmin announced AXIS on July 8. The system combines primary flight display and multifunction display functions, and select models add IFR GPS, nav/com radio and audio panel functions. The system is compatible with many existing Garmin sensors and accessories and provides an upgrade path from Garmin G3X Touch installations, which could reduce installation work and aircraft downtime during retrofit projects.

CubCrafters said AXIS will be available for the Carbon Cub UL, Carbon Cub ULT, Carbon Cub FX, Carbon Cub EX, XCub and NX Cub. Customers interested in ordering an AXIS-equipped aircraft or scheduling a retrofit are being directed to CubCrafters Sales or a CubCrafters Authorized Service Center.

The AXIS announcement follows CubCrafters’ July 7 introduction of the turbine-powered Carbon Cub ULT, which the company said is being developed for sport pilot eligibility under the FAA’s MOSAIC rules. CubCrafters said initial ULT deliveries are expected in 2027.