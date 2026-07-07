CubCrafters Introduces Turbine-Powered Carbon Cub ULT

CubCrafters introduced the Carbon Cub ULT on Tuesday, a turbine-powered version of its Carbon Cub UL platform that the company says is aimed at backcountry flying under the FAA’s MOSAIC rules. According to CubCrafters, the aircraft has been undergoing flight testing near the company’s headquarters in Yakima, Washington, and will make its public debut this summer at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Turbine Power

The Carbon Cub ULT uses TurboTech’s TP-R90 regenerative turbine engine, a FADEC-controlled turboprop. The system manages fuel flow, ignition, engine temperatures and propeller operation, reducing the number of engine-management steps normally associated with piston and turbine aircraft. Also included are Garmin avionics, a dedicated turbine engine display and single-lever power control.

“The first thing pilots notice is how effortless the airplane feels,” Brad Damm, vice president of CubCrafters, said. “You push and hold the start button for a few seconds and the aircraft is ready to go fly. The FADEC handles the details, the turbine is incredibly smooth and quiet, and the aircraft retains the lightweight performance and responsiveness that pilots love about the Carbon Cub. It’s one of those airplanes that makes you look for excuses to go flying.”

MOSAIC Plans

CubCrafters says the ULT name follows the Carbon Cub UL program, adding the “T” to identify the turbine version. The company said the aircraft uses the latest Carbon Cub UL airframe updates, including aerodynamic refinements and composite construction, while retaining the short-field capability associated with the Carbon Cub line.

CubCrafters also said the ULT is the first U.S.-manufactured turboprop aircraft eligible to be flown by sport pilots under the FAA’s new MOSAIC regulations. The aircraft is also TurboTech’s first production aircraft partnership in the United States.

The company is accepting deposits for ULT production positions and said initial customer deliveries are expected in 2027. CubCrafters plans to display the aircraft at AirVenture 2026 at booths 272-274.