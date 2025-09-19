TRACON Equipment Failure Sparks Delays

Communications failures at Dallas-area air traffic control facilities forced the Federal Aviation Administration to stop flights Friday afternoon at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field, according to CNN.

Although early reports stated radar and broader FAA-owned equipment issues were at play, the FAA has since clarified that the issue stems from problems with equipment owned by a local telephone company.

“The FAA is slowing flights at Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport due to a reported local telephone company equipment issue that does not involve FAA equipment,” the FAA said in a statement.

Controllers at Love Field reported losing telephone communication during the event.

“I’m not departing anybody until we can get a system setup. We have no coms with approach right now,” a controller said over the frequency, in audio reported by CNN.

A Southwest Airlines pilot also told the tower, “Approach wanted to pass on to you to stop all departures. They can’t get a hold of you. They are having some com issues, I guess.”

By mid-afternoon, delays mounted quickly across the region. As of 2 p.m. local time, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport had 273 delays and Love Field recorded 69. FAA advisories showed average delays at more than two hours, with some flights waiting upward of seven hours. The agency said flights into both airports were being metered until normal communications and radar service could be restored, which is expected to last until at least 5:00 p.m. local time.