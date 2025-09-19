Aviation News

TRACON Equipment Failure Sparks Delays

Communication outages lead to Dallas airport delays at Dallas Fort Worth International and Love Field.

Matt Ryan
Key Takeaways:

  • Communications failures at Dallas-area air traffic control facilities, caused by a local telephone company equipment issue, led to a ground stop at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field.
  • Air traffic controllers lost telephone communication, impacting their ability to manage flights.
  • Hundreds of flights were delayed, with some experiencing delays of over seven hours.
  • The FAA metered incoming flights until communications were restored.
Communications failures at Dallas-area air traffic control facilities forced the Federal Aviation Administration to stop flights Friday afternoon at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field, according to CNN

Although early reports stated radar and broader FAA-owned equipment issues were at play, the FAA has since clarified that the issue stems from problems with equipment owned by a local telephone company.

“The FAA is slowing flights at Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport due to a reported local telephone company equipment issue that does not involve FAA equipment,” the FAA said in a statement.

Controllers at Love Field reported losing telephone communication during the event. 

“I’m not departing anybody until we can get a system setup. We have no coms with approach right now,” a controller said over the frequency, in audio reported by CNN. 

A Southwest Airlines pilot also told the tower, “Approach wanted to pass on to you to stop all departures. They can’t get a hold of you. They are having some com issues, I guess.”

By mid-afternoon, delays mounted quickly across the region. As of 2 p.m. local time, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport had 273 delays and Love Field recorded 69. FAA advisories showed average delays at more than two hours, with some flights waiting upward of seven hours. The agency said flights into both airports were being metered until normal communications and radar service could be restored, which is expected to last until at least 5:00 p.m. local time.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

