De Havilland Canada Delivers 1,000th Twin Otter

De Havilland Canada announced Friday that it has delivered the 1,000th DHC-6 Twin Otter, with the milestone aircraft going to Colombian regional airline SATENA. The manufacturer said SATENA also received the 999th Twin Otter, bringing the carrier’s De Havilland Canada fleet to four aircraft.

The delivery marks a production milestone for an aircraft type that first flew on May 20, 1965, which was developed as a twin-engine, enlarged derivative of the single-engine DHC-3 Otter. Designed in Canada for short takeoff and landing operations, the Twin Otter became known early on for operating from short and unimproved surfaces and for its ability to be fitted with wheels, skis or floats.

Over the decades, the aircraft have been used in commuter service, bush flying and special-mission work. The aircraft has also been used in search-and-rescue and other utility roles, particularly in areas with limited infrastructure.

According to De Havilland Canada, the new aircraft delivered to SATENA will be used to support service to remote and underserved areas of Colombia.

“Delivering our 1000th Twin Otter is a proud milestone for De Havilland Canada,” CEO Brian Chafe said. “Built to connect people in the world’s most challenging environments, the Twin Otter’s success reflects the skill and dedication of our teams and the trust our customers have placed in this aircraft for generations.”

SATENA President Major General Óscar Zuluaga said the aircraft “will play a vital role in strengthening connectivity throughout Colombia.”