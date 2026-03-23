Aviation News

De Havilland Canada Delivers 1,000th Twin Otter

Milestone delivery adds another chapter to a utility aircraft whose history dates to 1965.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
De Havilland Canada Delivers 1,000th Twin Otter To SATENA
[Credit: De Havilland Canada]
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Key Takeaways:

  • De Havilland Canada has delivered its 1,000th DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft to Colombian regional airline SATENA, which also received the 999th.
  • First flown in 1965, the Twin Otter is renowned for its Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) capabilities, versatility with various landing gear (wheels, skis, floats), and ability to operate from short, unimproved surfaces.
  • The aircraft has a long history of use in commuter, bush, and special-mission roles, particularly in areas with limited infrastructure, and SATENA will use its new aircraft to serve remote regions of Colombia.
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De Havilland Canada announced Friday that it has delivered the 1,000th DHC-6 Twin Otter, with the milestone aircraft going to Colombian regional airline SATENA. The manufacturer said SATENA also received the 999th Twin Otter, bringing the carrier’s De Havilland Canada fleet to four aircraft.

The delivery marks a production milestone for an aircraft type that first flew on May 20, 1965, which was developed as a twin-engine, enlarged derivative of the single-engine DHC-3 Otter. Designed in Canada for short takeoff and landing operations, the Twin Otter became known early on for operating from short and unimproved surfaces and for its ability to be fitted with wheels, skis or floats.

Over the decades, the aircraft have been used in commuter service, bush flying and special-mission work. The aircraft has also been used in search-and-rescue and other utility roles, particularly in areas with limited infrastructure.

According to De Havilland Canada, the new aircraft delivered to SATENA will be used to support service to remote and underserved areas of Colombia.

“Delivering our 1000th Twin Otter is a proud milestone for De Havilland Canada,” CEO Brian Chafe said. “Built to connect people in the world’s most challenging environments, the Twin Otter’s success reflects the skill and dedication of our teams and the trust our customers have placed in this aircraft for generations.”

SATENA President Major General Óscar Zuluaga said the aircraft “will play a vital role in strengthening connectivity throughout Colombia.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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