DOT Announces Audit of FAA Helicopter Tour Oversight

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) is launching an audit of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) safety oversight of commercial helicopter air tour operations, citing concerns about the industry’s safety record and gaps in the regulatory framework.

In an audit announcement dated Nov. 3, the OIG said it will examine how the FAA oversees helicopter tour operators, including the role of Flight Standards District Offices (FSDOs), which are responsible for monitoring commercial air tour operations across the country.

The announcement points to at least 58 helicopter crashes involving tourist helicopters since 2008, including 11 fatal accidents. Among them was the April 10, 2025, crash of a Bell 206 LongRanger IV conducting a sightseeing flight over the Hudson River. All six people aboard were killed.

The audit announcement also highlights findings from a joint FAA-industry rulemaking committee, which concluded in a November 2025 report that requirements governing commercial air tours are spread across multiple regulations, creating overlapping and sometimes contradictory standards.

The OIG also cited an NTSB-identified loophole that allows some operators to conduct commercial sightseeing flights under the classification of aerial photography. Those flights can operate under the same safety requirements as private recreational pilots, rather than the more stringent standards intended for commercial operations.

The OIG said it is unclear how much the FAA knows about operators using this loophole or other exemptions that could allow commercial helicopter tours to operate under less stringent requirements.

The audit was requested by seven members of Congress in October 2025. The OIG plans to begin work this month, conducting its review at FAA headquarters and selected FSDOs based on a sample of helicopter tour operators.