DOT Calls on ‘Innovators’ to Lead ATC Modernization Charge

Yesterday, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the FAA would be launching a search for a company to head up the effort to overhaul the U.S. air traffic control system. He’s asking companies interested in the challenge to register and participate in an FAA-hosted “Industry Days” running from June 10-12.

Secretary Duffy said, “In order to implement President Trump’s and my plan for a brand-new system, we need the technical expertise and management experience from the best innovators in the world.” Among the top priorities of updating and upgrading the system is hiring and training sufficient air traffic controllers.

Further goals include replacing core infrastructure, such as radar and telecommunications networks. Potential integrators will be charged with managing the initiative – “acquiring capabilities and deploying new technologies.”

A presentation and webinar will take place June 10 and 11, live and via Zoom, from the DOT headquarters in Washington, D.C. On June 12, the FAA William J. Hughes Tech Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, will provide tours and have technical booths available for candidate companies. Up to three company representatives can register, though RSVP does not guarantee admission, according to the DOT criteria. Visitors must present a current Real ID-compliant government-issued photo identification that has an expiration date. Interested parties can find more information here.

FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau, said, “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for a new, world-class air traffic system. We need world-class innovators to step up and tell us the best way to build it.”