Aviation News

DOT Announces $835.8 Million For ATC Facility Upgrades

Eight air traffic facilities to be replaced, while 41 Federal Contract Towers will receive modernization funding.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
DOT Announces $835.8 Million For ATC Facility Upgrades
[Credit: Federal Aviation Administration]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Department of Transportation announced an $835.8 million investment to upgrade air traffic control facilities across the nation.
  • Over $750 million is allocated to replace eight aging air traffic control towers and TRACONs, including facilities in Sacramento, San Jose, and Charleston, to address safety and efficiency issues.
  • An additional $85.8 million will fund critical upgrades at 41 Federal Contract Towers, covering improvements such as HVAC systems, roof repairs, and new equipment like radios and lighting controls.
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The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday it will put $835.8 million toward air traffic control facility projects, including more than $750 million to replace eight air traffic control towers and TRACONs and $85.8 million for upgrades at 41 Federal Contract Towers. According to the DOT, the replacement projects were selected by the FAA based on safety and efficiency needs within the National Airspace System, as aging facilities face issues including HVAC failures, roof leaks and pest problems.

“This administration is laser focused on ushering in the Golden Age of Transportation and investing in our aging air traffic control towers is critical to that mission,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

The eight facilities slated for replacement are in Charleston, South Carolina; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greer, South Carolina; Lawton, Oklahoma; Pocatello, Idaho; Sacramento, California; San Jose, California; and Tamiami, Florida. New towers will also receive modernization equipment as part of the FAA’s ongoing Brand-New Air Traffic Control System program.

The FAA said the Federal Contract Tower funding will support work including window replacements, heating and cooling systems, elevators, roof work and new equipment such as radios, voice recorders and airport lighting controls. The FCT Grant Program provides $20 million annually over five years for towers staffed by contract personnel rather than FAA employees. Among the projects listed by the FAA are $915,000 for Acadiana Regional Airport, $800,000 for Marana Regional Airport, $1 million for Missoula County Airport Authority and $10 million for Wiley Post Airport.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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