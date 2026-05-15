DOT Announces $835.8 Million For ATC Facility Upgrades

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday it will put $835.8 million toward air traffic control facility projects, including more than $750 million to replace eight air traffic control towers and TRACONs and $85.8 million for upgrades at 41 Federal Contract Towers. According to the DOT, the replacement projects were selected by the FAA based on safety and efficiency needs within the National Airspace System, as aging facilities face issues including HVAC failures, roof leaks and pest problems.

“This administration is laser focused on ushering in the Golden Age of Transportation and investing in our aging air traffic control towers is critical to that mission,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

The eight facilities slated for replacement are in Charleston, South Carolina; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greer, South Carolina; Lawton, Oklahoma; Pocatello, Idaho; Sacramento, California; San Jose, California; and Tamiami, Florida. New towers will also receive modernization equipment as part of the FAA’s ongoing Brand-New Air Traffic Control System program.

The FAA said the Federal Contract Tower funding will support work including window replacements, heating and cooling systems, elevators, roof work and new equipment such as radios, voice recorders and airport lighting controls. The FCT Grant Program provides $20 million annually over five years for towers staffed by contract personnel rather than FAA employees. Among the projects listed by the FAA are $915,000 for Acadiana Regional Airport, $800,000 for Marana Regional Airport, $1 million for Missoula County Airport Authority and $10 million for Wiley Post Airport.