DOT to Overhaul FAA Organizational Structure

Reorganization creates new safety office, consolidates oversight functions.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the FAA's largest structural reorganization to date, aimed at improving safety oversight, advancing airspace modernization, and integrating new aviation technologies.
  • The overhaul includes creating a centralized Aviation Safety Management System office, an Airspace Modernization office, and an Advanced Aviation Technologies office to integrate drones and eVTOLs.
  • Internal functions such as finance, IT, and human resources will also be consolidated under a new Office of Administration and Finance to reduce redundancy and enhance coordination.
  • This new structure supports the FAA's "Flight Plan 2026," focusing on people, safety, and modernizing the National Airspace System for future aviation advancements.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Monday plans for the FAA to undergo what the department said will be the administration’s largest ever structural reorganization. According to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the reorganization will look to improve safety oversight, advance airspace modernization, and integrate new aviation technologies.

The overhaul will include the formation of a centralized Aviation Safety Management System office that will unify safety processes previously divided among five separate units. An Airspace Modernization office focused on installing a new air traffic control system will also be created. Additionally, new resources for integrating drones, eVTOLs, and other Advanced Air Mobility vehicles into the National Airspace System will be available through an Advanced Aviation Technologies office.

According to the DOT, the new structure will support the implementation of Flight Plan 2026, the agency’s strategic blueprint focused on what the FAA calls the plan’s three pillars: people, safety and modernization of the National Airspace System.

The FAA will also consolidate internal functions, including finance, IT and human resources, under the Office of Administration and Finance to reduce redundancy and improve coordination.

“It’s important that we have the right people in the right places to do the best work possible,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. “These actions will put permanent leaders in place who embrace innovation, share safety data and insights freely and are focused on deploying a brand-new air traffic control system all while integrating key innovation technologies into the new National Airspace System.”

NBAA President Ed Bolen described the move as “a bold plan for a new era in aerospace.”

“The FAA’s new structure makes the changes required to increase operational efficiency, foster innovation and empower the bold action needed to build an aviation system that in many ways will redefine air transportation,” Bolen said.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

