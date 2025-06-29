Draco To Assess Pilot Performance

Key points:

Pilot monitoring system integrated in STOL aircraft

Autoland the ultimate goal

Your next airplane may be keeping an eye on you to make sure you’re fit to fly. Polish startup Draco Aircraft has signed a deal with Mindset Technologies that will incorporate Mindset’s pilot surveillance equipment into the sport new STOL aircraft Draco is developing. At first, the tech “will warn pilots about signs of fatigue, leveraging intelligent sensors to measure e. g. eye movements or in-cockpit behavior,” Draco said in a news release. “This information makes it easier for pilots to take necessary action, on time.” Ultimately, the gear will allow an autoland system to take over entirely and put the aircraft down.

“Mindset Technologies will add a revolutionary new element to flying: Knowing that you are safe, whatever might happen,” said Draco CEO Johannes von Thadden. Draco is a high-performance STOL aircraft based on Mike Patey’s adaptation of a Polish Wilga trainer. That plane was destroyed in an accident in 2019, but the Polish startup hopes to get a souped-up version of the radical bush plane into production. The new Draco will have a 750-horsepower Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6 up front, take off in 100 feet and climb at 4,000 feet per minute.