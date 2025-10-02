Two Amazon Delivery Drones Collide With Crane

Two Amazon delivery drones crashed into a construction crane Wednesday morning in Tolleson, Arizona, landing in two separate parking lots near a business park.
Both crashes happened just minutes apart as the drones were traveling northeast when they struck the crane around two miles from where Amazon launches their drones in Tolleson. No injuries were reported according to local reports.
As a result of the crash, Amazon temporarily paused its drone delivery service in the Tolleson area out of an abundance of caution. The service, which has been up and running in the area since last November, was previously paused in January due to safety upgrades.
“Two MK30 drones collided with the boom of a crane in Tolleson, Arizona, around 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, October 1. No injuries were reported. The FAA will investigate,” the agency said in a statement to local news outlets.
The National Transportation Safety Board is also conducting an investigation, according to Tolleson police.
Amazon’s MK30 drones are used by the ecommerce giant in select areas across the country for lightweight deliveries. The drones themselves are not small, weighing close to 80 pounds.
Tolleson police stated that this is the first crash reported to the authorities since the inception of the drone delivery service.
Continue discussion - Visit the forum
Replies: 8
Obviously, we need to install ADS-B Out on construction cranes…
You beat me to it with your comment! I do agree! I wonder what changes to the proposed pt108 will be made to accommodate this scenario!?
It appears the closest airport to Tolleson is Phoenix Goodyear. I took a quick look at the NOTAMs for that airport. There is a crane-obstruction NOTAM, but it’s not due to start for another three weeks.
In any case, one wonders if Amazon checks the NOTAMs prior to launching its drones. Unless one considers a drone an “Air Man,” technically they wouldn’t have to (unless you consider a drone an “air man”). Should have had a more generic title…hmmm, like “Notices to Air Missions”
No doubt Part 108 will require checking and compliance with NOTAMs.
And…just wait until these so-called air “taxis” start flying all over the place…
Thats funny, all my drones have crash avoidance sensors on them. Its impossible to “run into” something…
And we have to see and avoid them. Is the FAA genius guy who proposed the Part 108 regs the same guy that designed MTRs that run a couple of fee below the glide slope for DCA’s precision approach corridors?
The Part 108 NPRM mandates we see and void them and they can weigh over half a ton. Probably because the drones are not equipped with cameras/sensors to see and avoid each other or apparently anything else. Everyone should be expressing their thoughts on the NPRM before comments close next week.
These drones are BIG! !