Two Amazon Delivery Drones Collide With Crane

Two Amazon delivery drones crashed into a construction crane Wednesday morning in Tolleson, Arizona, landing in two separate parking lots near a business park.

Both crashes happened just minutes apart as the drones were traveling northeast when they struck the crane around two miles from where Amazon launches their drones in Tolleson. No injuries were reported according to local reports.

As a result of the crash, Amazon temporarily paused its drone delivery service in the Tolleson area out of an abundance of caution. The service, which has been up and running in the area since last November, was previously paused in January due to safety upgrades.

“Two MK30 drones collided with the boom of a crane in Tolleson, Arizona, around 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, October 1. No injuries were reported. The FAA will investigate,” the agency said in a statement to local news outlets.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also conducting an investigation, according to Tolleson police.

Amazon’s MK30 drones are used by the ecommerce giant in select areas across the country for lightweight deliveries. The drones themselves are not small, weighing close to 80 pounds.

Tolleson police stated that this is the first crash reported to the authorities since the inception of the drone delivery service.