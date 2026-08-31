Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Drunk Man Steals Cessna, Fighters Scramble

Police say the 24-year-old flew the aircraft toward a nuclear power plant.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Drunk Pilot Steals Cessna, Triggers Gripen Scramble
[Credit: kevin brine | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Hungarian fighter jets were scrambled after a 24-year-old man allegedly stole a Cessna 172 and flew it toward the Paks nuclear power plant, before making a forced landing.
  • The intoxicated pilot fled the scene after landing the aircraft but was later apprehended by police.
  • Authorities have launched investigations into the incident and plan to conduct inspections at Kalocsa airfield and other airfields nationwide.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Hungarian fighter jets were scrambled Saturday morning after a man allegedly stole a Cessna 172 from an airfield in Kalocsa. The man flew toward Paks, home to Hungary’s only nuclear power plant, before making a forced landing near Gerjen.

According to the Hungarian Defense Ministry, military radar detected the aircraft after departure and a pair of alert Saab JAS 39 Gripens launched in response. The Cessna came down several minutes later in the Gerjen area before the fighters reached it. The Gripens subsequently located the damaged aircraft and remained overhead until a rescue helicopter and ground crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Pilot Detained

According to Hungarian police, the pilot fled the scene after he landed the aircraft in a field. A passing motorist encountered the 24-year-old man walking along a nearby road in what was described as a confused state. According to police, the man entered the vehicle and attempted to drive away before the vehicle’s owner stopped him. Officers detained the man nearby several minutes later.

Police said the man was intoxicated and investigators are determining whether he was under the influence of other substances. Authorities opened proceedings related to the unauthorized taking of the aircraft and other alleged offenses. The Defense Ministry said the Cessna was headed in the direction of the nuclear power plant in Paks.

Airfield Inspections Planned

Police and Hungary’s aviation authority said they have launched a joint inspection of Kalocsa airfield following the incident. Police said similar inspections will also be conducted at other airfields around the country.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.