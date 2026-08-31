Drunk Man Steals Cessna, Fighters Scramble

Hungarian fighter jets were scrambled Saturday morning after a man allegedly stole a Cessna 172 from an airfield in Kalocsa. The man flew toward Paks, home to Hungary’s only nuclear power plant, before making a forced landing near Gerjen.

According to the Hungarian Defense Ministry, military radar detected the aircraft after departure and a pair of alert Saab JAS 39 Gripens launched in response. The Cessna came down several minutes later in the Gerjen area before the fighters reached it. The Gripens subsequently located the damaged aircraft and remained overhead until a rescue helicopter and ground crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Pilot Detained

According to Hungarian police, the pilot fled the scene after he landed the aircraft in a field. A passing motorist encountered the 24-year-old man walking along a nearby road in what was described as a confused state. According to police, the man entered the vehicle and attempted to drive away before the vehicle’s owner stopped him. Officers detained the man nearby several minutes later.

Police said the man was intoxicated and investigators are determining whether he was under the influence of other substances. Authorities opened proceedings related to the unauthorized taking of the aircraft and other alleged offenses. The Defense Ministry said the Cessna was headed in the direction of the nuclear power plant in Paks.

Airfield Inspections Planned

Police and Hungary’s aviation authority said they have launched a joint inspection of Kalocsa airfield following the incident. Police said similar inspections will also be conducted at other airfields around the country.