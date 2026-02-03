FBI: Man Charged With Stealing Plane While on Methamphetamine

A California man has been charged in federal court after investigators said he operated an unregistered aircraft without being a licensed pilot, according to the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. Christian Estoque, 38, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the FBI’s LAX Joint Terrorism Task Force and was charged Wednesday in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

According to the complaint, the investigation began after a single-engine airplane was reported stolen Jan. 3 from Auburn Municipal Airport in Washington state. The aircraft was recovered Jan. 6 at Corona Municipal Airport in Southern California. Investigators said the airplane’s transponder had been altered during the flight, preventing tracking over a three-day period.

The aircraft, a Van’s RV-12iS, was also observed at an airport in Kelso, Wash., on Jan. 4, where investigators identified a couple believed to have arrived in the airplane.

Authorities later linked the same individuals to a separate incident involving another aircraft at Corona Municipal Airport on Jan. 27. FBI agents conducting surveillance observed Estoque enter the airplane and start the engine before taking him into custody. The complaint states that Estoque is not a registered pilot and was not listed on the aircraft’s registration, which had lapsed in 2017.

According to the complaint, Estoque admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine while operating the aircraft. Estoque made an initial court appearance Jan. 29 and was released on bond.

The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from multiple local, state and federal agencies.