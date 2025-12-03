Senator Urges DOT To Include 96% Excluded From $10K Bonus

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois is calling on the Transportation Department to broaden its $10,000 shutdown bonus to every air traffic controller and FAA technician who performed work without receiving on-time pay.

The department previously announced that 776 personnel with perfect attendance during the 44-day shutdown would receive the payments, following a directive to recognize those who maintained operations during that period. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said last month he was proud of the selected employees, calling their efforts “the highest levels of public service.”

In a letter first obtained by CBS News, Duckworth described the current criteria as excluding “96 percent” of the workforce, saying the approach was “unfair, divisive and disrespectful” to thousands who reported for duty under what she characterized as highly difficult circumstances.

25.12.03 – Aviation Subcommittee Ranking Member Duckworth Letter to Secretary Duffy – Air Traffic Controlle… by CBSNews.com

Union officials have raised similar concerns. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) said that 311 of its members qualified for the bonus, reiterating that many more worked during the shutdown. The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union has said 423 technicians will receive awards.

“Although we agree that the work performed by these aviation safety professionals during the shutdown deserves recognition, praise, and our collective gratitude, we are concerned that thousands of air traffic controllers who consistently reported for duty during the shutdown, ensuring the safe transport of passengers and cargo across the nation, while working without pay and uncertain of when they would receive compensation, were excluded from this recognition,” NATCA told CBS.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has defended the policy, saying in a press release that the department had to determine a clear cutoff while acknowledging employees who “never missed a beat.”

All controllers received full pay once the shutdown ended, although controllers who missed any work for any reason were not eligible for the bonus.

Duckworth and several House Democrats said the plan risks creating incentives for staff to work while sick, and have urged the department to issue the bonus to the full workforce.

The Transportation Department has said payments will be made no later than Dec. 9.