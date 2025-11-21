Aviation News Aviation Law

776 Controllers and Techs To Receive $10,000 Bonus

776 air traffic personnel with perfect attendance will receive $10k shutdown bonus payments by early December.

Matt Ryan
Verified

Edited By:

Ryan Ewing

776 FAA Controllers and Techs To Receive $10,000 Bonus
[Credit: Federal Aviation Administration]
Key Takeaways:

  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is distributing $10,000 bonuses to 776 air traffic controllers and technicians.
  • These bonuses are awarded for maintaining perfect attendance during the 43-day government shutdown, when employees worked without pay.
  • The shutdown caused significant staffing strains, leading to widespread flight delays and temporary reductions in air traffic.
  • Unions express concern that thousands of other air traffic personnel who also consistently reported for duty during the shutdown will not receive similar recognition.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday that it will distribute $10,000 bonuses to 776 air traffic controllers and technicians who maintained perfect attendance during the 43-day government shutdown.

The FAA currently employs more than 46,000 employees, including more than 14,000 air traffic controllers.

“Santa’s coming to town a little early,” Duffy wrote on X, adding that the selected workers kept the system operating during what he called extraordinary circumstances.

The agency said the payments, which will be sent no later than Dec. 9, follow a directive from the administration to recognize employees who worked throughout the period without pay. Recipients will be notified during the week of Nov. 24.

Department of Homeland Security officials announced a similar $10,000 bonus package last week for TSA agents who demonstrated “exemplary service.”

The record-long shutdown introduced significant staffing strains that prompted widespread delays and temporary flight reductions at 40 major airports after controllers began missing shifts, often due to financial pressures.

Bedford said in a statement that he was “profoundly proud and grateful” for those who sustained operations, calling their efforts “the highest levels of public service.”

Unions representing controllers and technicians said thousands of personnel who worked during the shutdown will not receive bonuses.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) told ABC News that 311 of its members qualified, while emphasizing that many others continued reporting for duty without knowing when they would be paid.

“We are concerned that thousands of air traffic controllers who consistently reported for duty during the shutdown, ensuring the safe transport of passengers and cargo across the nation, while working without pay and uncertain of when they would receive compensation, were excluded from this recognition,” the union said.

The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS) union said 423 technicians will receive bonuses, noting that “many hands” kept equipment operating.

Union officials said they hope to work with the Transportation Department on recognizing additional employees who staffed facilities throughout the shutdown.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

