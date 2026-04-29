Aviation News

Duffy Floats Passenger Fee For FAA Upgrades

Transportation secretary says dedicated funding could help maintain ATC modernization.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Ryan Ewing]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy proposed considering a new passenger fee to provide steady, dedicated funding for FAA system upgrades.
  • The fee's purpose would be to ensure ongoing support for long-term aviation infrastructure modernization, moving beyond periodic congressional funding.
  • Duffy compared the concept to the existing September 11 Security Fee, emphasizing the need for continuous system improvements.
  • No specific amount, timeline, or formal plan was provided, and any new fee would require congressional approval.
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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Wednesday that a passenger fee could be considered as a way to provide steady funding for FAA system upgrades.

Speaking at a transportation safety conference hosted by American Airlines in Fort Worth, Texas, Duffy said the nation’s aviation infrastructure needs a better way to ensure ongoing support for long-term modernization efforts beyond periodic funding from Congress. He said a dedicated revenue stream could help fund major aviation infrastructure projects and keep systems from falling behind after the current round of upgrades.

“I would welcome an opportunity to think through how [we could] have a small fee that went into us, and I want us to continually upgrade our systems,” Duffy said, according to AirlineGeeks.

He compared the idea to the September 11 Security Fee, which is added to airline tickets and currently sits at $5.60 per one-way trip originating at a U.S. airport. Duffy did not provide a proposed amount, timeline or formal plan for a new fee, and any new passenger charge would likely require congressional approval.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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