Duffy Presses For Alternative Snack Options

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that he would like to see healthier snack options offered on flights, as he continues to advocate for tweaks to the overall air travel process.

“I would love some better snacks,” Duff said in an interview on Tuesday with Blaze News. “I would love a little healthier snack on the airplane… Maybe that could change it all. If I didn’t get the really fattening cookie full of butter and sugar and crap, or that little snack pack of pretzels. Can we do something else?”

Speaking with Fox News, New Jersey-based dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade said that healthier options can be limited for airlines who are trying to juggle the difficulties of avoiding specific allergies and offering fresh produce.

Duffy’s comments come on the heels of the DOT’s broader public awareness campaign dubbed, “The Golden Age of Travel Starts with You.” The effort hopes to instill more civility at airports and to “restore courtesy and class to air travel.”

Launched last Wednesday during the beginning of a holiday travel season that the FAA expects to be the busiest its seen in 15 years, Duffy posed a list of five questions each traveler should ask themself before preparing to fly:

Are you helping a pregnant woman or the elderly with placing their bags in the overhead bin?

Are you dressing with respect?

Are you keeping control of your children and helping them through the airport?

Are you saying thank you to your flight attendants?

Are you saying please and thank you in general?

According to the FAA, the agency has seen a 400 percent increase in in-flight outbursts since 2019.