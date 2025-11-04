Duffy: ‘We’ll Shut the Whole Airspace Down’

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday that the impact of the ongoing government shutdown is spreading through the nation’s air traffic system, with staffing shortages causing widespread flight delays and cancellations. Speaking on CNBC, Duffy described the situation as “like a rolling thunder throughout the system,” saying conditions change daily as different air traffic control facilities become short-staffed.

“You saw New York yesterday was incredibly rough,” he said. “Significant delays.”

Missed Paychecks, Heightened Safety Risks

Duffy said air traffic controllers will again likely receive pay stubs showing “zero” pay for the next period, warning that missing a second paycheck could lead many to quit.

“They all start [seeing] their home finances fall apart,” he said. “They’re going to have to look at taking second jobs or quitting and getting into another line of work.”

He added that the FAA is already short between several thousand controllers, making the situation more difficult.

Pressed on whether a full ground stop could be imminent, Duffy said safety remains the top concern.

“Is there more risk in the system when you have a shutdown? Absolutely, there’s more risk,” he said. “But if we thought that it was unsafe, we again—we’ll shut the whole airspace down. We won’t let people travel.”

He said the FAA is already slowing air traffic in many cases across the country in order to maintain safety with fewer personnel on duty.

Economic Ripple Effects

Duffy also warned that the effects are extending beyond airports.

“This starts to ripple through the economy and has real consequences when people don’t travel,” he said, citing reports from airline executives that bookings are declining.

He added that fewer flights mean fewer people dining out, staying in hotels, or renting cars.Duffy placed blame on congressional inaction over the funding stalemate. Bills have been introduced in both the House and the Senate that would provide funding for air traffic controllers and other essential FAA workers in the event of a continued shutdown.