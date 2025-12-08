Aviation News

Airport Officers Ousted After Misconduct Probe

Airport police under review following allegations tied to ride solicitation.

Dulles Officers Depart After Misconduct Probe
[Credit: Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department via Facebook]
Key Takeaways:

  • Eight officers from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) police department have departed in connection with administrative and criminal investigations launched in August.
  • The investigations focus on accusations of misconduct within the department, with the criminal inquiry now concluded and referred to the Loudoun County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
  • A source with direct knowledge reported that the probe centers on alleged illegal payments from limousine or ride-share drivers to officers, allowing them to solicit passengers inside the terminal, which is prohibited by airport rules and state law.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) confirmed last week that eight officers from its 225-member police department have departed the force in connection with administrative and criminal investigations launched in August.

NBC Washington reported Friday that the airport’s internal investigation into the group of officers from Dulles International Airport looked into accusations of misconduct. The report also said the criminal inquiry has concluded and will be referred to the Loudoun County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for evaluation. Officials did not provide additional details.

The news agency reported that a source with direct knowledge of the matter said the investigation centers on allegations of illegal or improper payments from limousine or ride-share drivers to airport officers. According to the source, the arrangement sought to allow those drivers to solicit passengers inside the terminal, which airport rules and state law prohibits.

MWAA said in its statement that the department expects officers “to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity” and that all allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated.

