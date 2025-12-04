Aviation News

DOT Considering Dulles Overhaul 

RFI invites industry proposals for new terminals, concourses at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Matt Ryan
Verified

Edited By:

Ryan Ewing

DOT Considering Dulles Redevelopment
[Credit: Joe Ravi | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has initiated an effort to study the full redevelopment of Washington Dulles International Airport.
  • The DOT issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking design, construction, and financing proposals for new terminals and concourses to modernize the airport's dated infrastructure.
  • The initiative aims to address inefficiencies, aging systems (like the people mover), and transform Dulles into a modern international gateway for the National Capital Region.
  • Proposals can range from a full replacement to incorporating portions of the existing Eero Saarinen-designed structure, with an emphasis on private sector engagement for rapid project delivery.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) said this week it has opened a new effort to study a full redevelopment of Washington Dulles International Airport. DOT officials issued a request for information (RFI) seeking design, construction and financing proposals for entirely new terminals and concourses. 

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the initiative is intended to evaluate options for modernizing the airport’s dated infrastructure. 

“Tourists, world leaders, and CEOs from around the world should not be forced to travel through an inefficient airport when they visit D.C.,” Duffy said in a statement. 

He added that the agency is “engaging the private sector” on approaches at Dulles that could be completed “at the speed of Trump.”

Under the RFI, respondents may propose a full replacement of the existing terminal and concourses or submit concepts that incorporate portions of the current Eero Saarinen-designed structure into a reconfigured facility. The department said it intends to share all submissions with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Dulles under a long-term lease. 

DOT’s notice follows recent scrutiny of the airport’s aging people mover system, including a mobile lounge accident last month that injured 18 passengers. Former federal official Trent Morse said during a Senate hearing that “the people mover is a relic of the past,” adding that travelers “are transported back to the sixties.”

According to the RFI, the department is seeking input on design concepts, rough cost estimates, potential delivery structures including public-private partnerships, and methods for minimizing operational disruptions during construction. 

DOT said the information will support evaluation of future options for a “new international gateway airport for the National Capital Region.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE