E-3 Successor Could Be Leapfrogged by Satellite Surveillance

Current order for 26 Boeing 737-based E-7 'Wedgetails' Is In Jeopardy

Mark Phelps
E-7 Wedgetail AWACS platform. Credit: Boeing

A planned shift by the U.S. Air Force to more space-based surveillance systems has put the purchase of 26 new E-7 Wedgetail radar aircraft on the budget chopping block. The Boeing 737 Next Gen-based Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) platform is touted for low operating costs and higher mission reliability, compared with the existing E-3. The E-7 is currently in service or on contract with Australia, South Korea, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

But with the Trump Administration leaning toward more space-oriented surveillance systems, the future of the E-7 acquisition is under new scrutiny. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said at a House appropriations defense subcommittee hearing, “If we have systems and platforms that are not survivable in the modern battlefield or they don’t give us an advantage in a future fight, we have to make the tough decisions right now. The E-7 is an example of that.”

As reported by online news source Defense One, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin said of the shift to space-based surveillance, “we just need to ensure that we’re adequately covering all parts of that as we [make the] migration, before we just go from one domain to another.”

Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.

