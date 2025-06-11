E-3 Successor Could Be Leapfrogged by Satellite Surveillance

A planned shift by the U.S. Air Force to more space-based surveillance systems has put the purchase of 26 new E-7 Wedgetail radar aircraft on the budget chopping block. The Boeing 737 Next Gen-based Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) platform is touted for low operating costs and higher mission reliability, compared with the existing E-3. The E-7 is currently in service or on contract with Australia, South Korea, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

But with the Trump Administration leaning toward more space-oriented surveillance systems, the future of the E-7 acquisition is under new scrutiny. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said at a House appropriations defense subcommittee hearing, “If we have systems and platforms that are not survivable in the modern battlefield or they don’t give us an advantage in a future fight, we have to make the tough decisions right now. The E-7 is an example of that.”

As reported by online news source Defense One, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin said of the shift to space-based surveillance, “we just need to ensure that we’re adequately covering all parts of that as we [make the] migration, before we just go from one domain to another.”