EAA Launches New Portal to Mentor Aspiring Pilots

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has launched the Young Eagles Connect portal to provide aspiring young pilots with additional support. This new initiative connects youth with experienced mentors who can offer guidance and encouragement as they begin their flight education.

To participate, young people must have taken a flight through the EAA’s Young Eagles program and enrolled in the complimentary Sporty’s Pilot Shop Learn To Fly Course. The portal allows students to share their training progress with a mentor, such as their original Young Eagles pilot or an EAA chapter member.

“The goal of Young Eagles Connect is to have aspiring aviators stay connected, stay inspired, and stay on course,” said David Leiting, EAA Young Eagles program manager. “This connection is an added benefit to Young Eagles who look to discover more through EAA’s programs that are available to follow their initial Young Eagles flight.”

If a mentor is a Certified Flight Instructor (CFI), they can automatically view their mentee’s coursework and practice test results. Non-CFI mentors can also request access.

This program builds upon the Young Eagles initiative, which has given over 2.5 million free introductory flights to children aged 8-17 since 1992.