Aviation News

EAA Launches New Portal to Mentor Aspiring Pilots

The Young Eagles program pairs aspiring aviators with experienced mentors.

Parris Clarke
EAA photo
[Credit: EAA/Connor Madison]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) launched Young Eagles Connect, a portal to support aspiring young pilots.
  • The portal connects youth who've participated in the Young Eagles program and enrolled in Sporty's Learn To Fly course with mentors for guidance.
  • Mentors can provide encouragement and track mentee progress, with CFIs having automatic access to coursework and test results.
  • This initiative expands on the existing Young Eagles program, which has provided over 2.5 million free introductory flights since 1992.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has launched the Young Eagles Connect portal to provide aspiring young pilots with additional support. This new initiative connects youth with experienced mentors who can offer guidance and encouragement as they begin their flight education.

To participate, young people must have taken a flight through the EAA’s Young Eagles program and enrolled in the complimentary Sporty’s Pilot Shop Learn To Fly Course. The portal allows students to share their training progress with a mentor, such as their original Young Eagles pilot or an EAA chapter member.

“The goal of Young Eagles Connect is to have aspiring aviators stay connected, stay inspired, and stay on course,” said David Leiting, EAA Young Eagles program manager. “This connection is an added benefit to Young Eagles who look to discover more through EAA’s programs that are available to follow their initial Young Eagles flight.” 

If a mentor is a Certified Flight Instructor (CFI), they can automatically view their mentee’s coursework and practice test results. Non-CFI mentors can also request access.

This program builds upon the Young Eagles initiative, which has given over 2.5 million free introductory flights to children aged 8-17 since 1992.

Parris Clarke

Parris is a writer and content producer for Firecrown. When Parris isn't chasing stories, you can find him watching or playing basketball.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE