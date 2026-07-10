eIPP Flight Operations Begin

The FAA and Transportation Department’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) has begun operational flying. BETA Technologies said Friday that it conducted the program’s first electric conventional-takeoff-and-landing flights using its ALIA CX300 aircraft to transport manufactured organs in Maryland and Virginia.

Medical Missions Open Program

United Therapeutics took part in the flights alongside BETA and the Multistate Collaborative eIPP National Integration Complex. The missions were intended to demonstrate how electric aircraft could support time-sensitive medical transportation between existing airports.

The CX300 uses a runway for takeoffs and landings. BETA is pursuing FAA certification for the aircraft and has demonstrated a range of 337 nautical miles. Flights by the company’s vertical-takeoff ALIA model are expected to follow conventional aircraft operations under the program.

Trials Span 26 States

The FAA and Transportation Department selected eight projects for the program in March. The projects cover 26 states and include passenger transportation, cargo deliveries, medical response and autonomous-aircraft operations. BETA was selected to participate in seven projects and expects to operate in at least 10 states.

The program is expected to run for at least three years. The FAA plans to use data collected during the operations to develop regulations for integrating electric and other advanced aircraft into the national airspace system.