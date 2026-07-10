Aviation News

eIPP Flight Operations Begin

The first missions transported manufactured organs in Maryland and Virginia.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Electric Aircraft Integration Program Begins Flight Operations
[Credit: Beta]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA and Transportation Department's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) has begun operational flying, with BETA Technologies completing the first flights transporting manufactured organs in Maryland and Virginia.
  • These initial missions demonstrated the potential for electric conventional-takeoff-and-landing (eCTOL) aircraft, like BETA's ALIA CX300, to support time-sensitive medical transportation.
  • The eIPP encompasses eight projects across 26 states, running for at least three years to gather data that will inform future FAA regulations for integrating electric and advanced aircraft into the national airspace.
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The FAA and Transportation Department’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) has begun operational flying. BETA Technologies said Friday that it conducted the program’s first electric conventional-takeoff-and-landing flights using its ALIA CX300 aircraft to transport manufactured organs in Maryland and Virginia.

Medical Missions Open Program

United Therapeutics took part in the flights alongside BETA and the Multistate Collaborative eIPP National Integration Complex. The missions were intended to demonstrate how electric aircraft could support time-sensitive medical transportation between existing airports.

The CX300 uses a runway for takeoffs and landings. BETA is pursuing FAA certification for the aircraft and has demonstrated a range of 337 nautical miles. Flights by the company’s vertical-takeoff ALIA model are expected to follow conventional aircraft operations under the program.

Trials Span 26 States

The FAA and Transportation Department selected eight projects for the program in March. The projects cover 26 states and include passenger transportation, cargo deliveries, medical response and autonomous-aircraft operations. BETA was selected to participate in seven projects and expects to operate in at least 10 states.

The program is expected to run for at least three years. The FAA plans to use data collected during the operations to develop regulations for integrating electric and other advanced aircraft into the national airspace system.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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