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Embry-Riddle Worldwide Celebrates 100,000th Graduate Milestone

Embry-Riddle’s Worldwide Campus has reached 100,000 graduates, marking a milestone for the university’s global aviation education programs.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Embry-Riddle
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Worldwide Campus has reached a significant milestone, celebrating its 100,000th graduate since its establishment in 1970.
  • The campus operates 108 locations across the U.S. and internationally, including 88 on military bases, demonstrating a strong focus on serving military personnel and working professionals.
  • Offering 28 undergraduate and 26 master’s degree programs with flexible learning terms and integrated technology, the Worldwide Campus serves over 21,000 students, with nearly half being military-affiliated.
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Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Worldwide Campus has reached a milestone of 100,000 graduates, the university announced in an Aug. 24 press release.

Jonnathan Munoz Cisneros was recognized as its 100,000th Worldwide graduate during a commencement ceremony Aug. 9 aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego. Nearly 300 students participated in the ceremony on the historic aircraft carrier’s flight deck.

Munoz Cisneros earned a Bachelor of Science in Technical Management while working as a product support manager at Northrop Grumman. He also holds an Airframe and Powerplant certificate and said the degree’s coursework translated directly into his work in the aerospace industry.

For Embry-Riddle, the milestone reflects more than the growth of its online programs. The Worldwide Campus traces its origins to 1970, when the university established a remote location at Fort Rucker, Alabama. It now operates 108 locations across the U.S. and internationally, including locations on military installations and the university’s Asia Campus in Singapore.

The campus served more than 21,000 students during the 2025-26 academic year. Nearly 11,000 were military-affiliated, and 88 of the Worldwide locations are located on military bases.

Embry-Riddle has increasingly incorporated technology into its distance-learning programs, including virtual laboratories and extended-reality applications. The Worldwide Campus currently offers 28 undergraduate and 26 master’s degree programs, with many courses structured around nine-week terms.

The university says the flexibility of the Worldwide program has made it particularly useful for working professionals and military personnel who cannot attend a traditional residential program.

The 100,000-graduate milestone applies specifically to Embry-Riddle’s Worldwide Campus, rather than the university as a whole. The university’s broader alumni network now numbers more than 165,000 graduates.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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