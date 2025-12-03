Thunderbirds F-16 Crash Prompts Emergency Response

Aviation News Military Aviation

F-16 Thunderbird Crash in California; Pilot Hospitalized
[Credit: Lauren Clevenger/U.S. Air Force]
Key Takeaways:

  • A Thunderbird F-16C pilot safely ejected during a training mission over San Bernardino County, California.
  • The pilot sustained moderate injuries and was transported for medical treatment.
  • The crash occurred near Trona Airport, close to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, involving coordination between local fire departments and military personnel.
  • The cause of the incident is currently under investigation, with further details anticipated from the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office.
Military sources confirmed Wednesday that a Thunderbird pilot safely ejected from an F-16C during a training mission over California. Fire crews in San Bernardino County responded to the crash near Trona Airport, close to the San Bernardino–Inyo county line. Early information from the San Bernardino County Fire Department indicated the incident may have involved an F-16 fighter jet operating near Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. The department told ABC7 Eyewitness News the pilot, who was initially in the care of the fire department, sustained moderate injuries.

Further information is expected to be released by the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office.

Initial Response

San Bernardino County Fire said on X that units from Station 57 were working with personnel from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and China Lake Emergency Management at the scene of the “reported aircraft emergency.” Additional details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available. The department did confirm that medical crews transported the pilot from the site for further treatment.

Unconfirmed F-16 Imagery

Several photos and video clips purportedly showing the pilot parachuting down near the F-16 crash have begun circulating, although authenticity remains unconfirmed at this point.

Officials have not yet released information regarding the cause of the crash.

This remains a developing story.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

