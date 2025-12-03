Thunderbirds F-16 Crash Prompts Emergency Response

Military sources confirmed Wednesday that a Thunderbird pilot safely ejected from an F-16C during a training mission over California. Fire crews in San Bernardino County responded to the crash near Trona Airport, close to the San Bernardino–Inyo county line. Early information from the San Bernardino County Fire Department indicated the incident may have involved an F-16 fighter jet operating near Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. The department told ABC7 Eyewitness News the pilot, who was initially in the care of the fire department, sustained moderate injuries.

Further information is expected to be released by the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office.

Initial Response

San Bernardino County Fire said on X that units from Station 57 were working with personnel from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and China Lake Emergency Management at the scene of the “reported aircraft emergency.” Additional details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available. The department did confirm that medical crews transported the pilot from the site for further treatment.

TRONA: #SBCoFD resources from Station 57 responding to a reported aircraft emergency with @NAWS_CL and @ChinaLake_EM near the San Bernardino/Inyo County line area. pic.twitter.com/RkfMdx25oX — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) December 3, 2025

Unconfirmed F-16 Imagery

Several photos and video clips purportedly showing the pilot parachuting down near the F-16 crash have begun circulating, although authenticity remains unconfirmed at this point.

Officials have not yet released information regarding the cause of the crash.

This remains a developing story.