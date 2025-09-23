Aviation News Military Aviation

F-22 Modernization May Include Older Trainers

Lockheed Martin explores extending F-22 modernization efforts to the Air Force’s Block 20 fleet.

Matt Ryan
An F-22 conducting an aerial demonstration in Arizona. [Credit: Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin/U.S. Air Force]
Key Takeaways:

  • Lockheed Martin is exploring extending F-22 Raptor upgrades to include approximately 30 older Block 20 training jets, initially slated for retirement.
  • These upgrades would involve modernizing the Block 20s' capabilities, mirroring the ongoing enhancements to the more advanced Block 30/35 jets.
  • The F-22's role in crewed/uncrewed teaming experiments and its potential extension of service life to the 2040s are key factors in this decision.
  • The Air Force's lack of a current F-22 replacement and concerns about capability gaps are driving the consideration of these upgrades.
Lockheed Martin is reportedly in discussions with the U.S. Air Force about extending upgrade work on the F-22 Raptor fleet to include older Block 20 aircraft currently used for training. The jets, numbering around 30 and originally delivered between 1999 and the early 2000s, had once been slated for retirement, but questions over the eventual replacement of the Raptor have left the door open for further modernization. 

Speaking at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference, OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works, said there are “conversations around whether there is an opportunity to take the Block 20 fleet and continue to expand [its capabilities],” according to The War Zone.

Upgrades are already underway for the more advanced Block 30/35 jets, which Sanchez described as being “in a hefty modernization mode right now.” The package includes an open mission systems architecture to streamline integration of new technology, along with enhancements to stealth, radar, and electronic warfare systems. 

Sanchez added that the F-22 is at the “forefront” of crewed and uncrewed teaming experiments with the Air Force. These efforts position the Raptor as both a combat asset and a testbed for technologies feeding into the Next Generation Air Dominance program, which is developing the future F-47 fighter.

The Air Force operates 185 Raptors, but only 143 are combat-coded. The rest, including the Block 20s, are dedicated to training and testing. Last year, congressional committees pressed the service to retain and upgrade the older aircraft, citing potential gaps in capability if they were retired. 

Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, head of Air Combat Command, said in 2024 that he favored keeping the Block 20s, noting that “there isn’t an F-22 replacement” at present. With the timeline for the F-47 still uncertain, Lockheed Martin has indicated that upgrades could keep the F-22 viable into the 2040s, potentially strengthening the small but vital fleet.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

