F-22 Modernization May Include Older Trainers

Lockheed Martin is reportedly in discussions with the U.S. Air Force about extending upgrade work on the F-22 Raptor fleet to include older Block 20 aircraft currently used for training. The jets, numbering around 30 and originally delivered between 1999 and the early 2000s, had once been slated for retirement, but questions over the eventual replacement of the Raptor have left the door open for further modernization.

Speaking at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference, OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works, said there are “conversations around whether there is an opportunity to take the Block 20 fleet and continue to expand [its capabilities],” according to The War Zone.

Upgrades are already underway for the more advanced Block 30/35 jets, which Sanchez described as being “in a hefty modernization mode right now.” The package includes an open mission systems architecture to streamline integration of new technology, along with enhancements to stealth, radar, and electronic warfare systems.

Sanchez added that the F-22 is at the “forefront” of crewed and uncrewed teaming experiments with the Air Force. These efforts position the Raptor as both a combat asset and a testbed for technologies feeding into the Next Generation Air Dominance program, which is developing the future F-47 fighter.

The Air Force operates 185 Raptors, but only 143 are combat-coded. The rest, including the Block 20s, are dedicated to training and testing. Last year, congressional committees pressed the service to retain and upgrade the older aircraft, citing potential gaps in capability if they were retired.

Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, head of Air Combat Command, said in 2024 that he favored keeping the Block 20s, noting that “there isn’t an F-22 replacement” at present. With the timeline for the F-47 still uncertain, Lockheed Martin has indicated that upgrades could keep the F-22 viable into the 2040s, potentially strengthening the small but vital fleet.