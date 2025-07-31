Aviation News Military Aviation

F-35 Crashes In California; Pilot Ejects Safely

The incident marks the second F-35 crash this year and adds to ongoing concerns about the jet’s safety and reliability.

Amelia Walsh
Key Takeaways:

  • An F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore, California; the pilot ejected safely.
  • The cause of the crash is under investigation; it's the second F-35 crash this year and at least the 12th since 2018.
  • Concerns exist regarding the F-35's safety record and high cost ($100 million per unit).
  • The F-35 program faces scrutiny due to its high cost and failure to meet key performance benchmarks (51% mission readiness vs. a 65% goal).
A U.S. Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed Wednesday morning near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California. According to a Navy statement, the pilot successfully ejected and is in stable condition. No other personnel were injured in the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the Navy has not yet disclosed the purpose of the flight at the time of the accident.

This marks the second F-35 crash of the year and adds to growing concerns over the aircraft’s safety record. The F-35, which carries an estimated price tag of $100 million per unit, has now been involved in at least 12 crashes since 2018. In the most recent prior incident, an F-35 went down in Alaska in late January, according to data compiled by Anadolu.

The latest accident comes amid renewed scrutiny of the F-35 program’s cost and performance. A U.S. government report cited by Times Now Digital found the aircraft continues to fall short of key benchmarks. According to the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation, the F-35 fleet met mission-readiness requirements only 51% of the time—well below the 65% goal set in its original operational requirements.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

