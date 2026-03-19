F-35 Makes Emergency Landing Following Combat Over Iran

Reports emerged on Thursday that a U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing at a U.S. base in the Middle East after receiving damage during a combat mission over Iran. U.S. Central Command confirmed to several news outlets that the aircraft landed safely, though reports say sources familiar with the matter said the jet may have been struck by enemy fire.
Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, told CNN the aircraft was “flying a combat mission over Iran” when the incident occurred. He added that the jet “landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” and said that “this incident is under investigation.”
Officials have not yet released any further details regarding the extent of the damage or the specific location of the landing.
The reported strike, if confirmed, would represent the first known instance of Iran hitting a U.S. aircraft since the start of the current conflict.
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Thanks to superior hardware we did not lose another service member’s life .We outnumber their Air Force something like 1000 to 1 and yet with missiles and drones, they are beating the crap out of their neighbors and our allies day after day. Trump says he doesn’t need Ukrainian advice about those because he knows more than anyone.We will have to put ground troops on both sides of the street of hormones to reopen it and may not even be able to then. A global economic collapse will follow. Our draftdodger president (who scorned McCain’s POW status) spent years demeaning NATO and the military forces of our closest allies( including the British troops in Afghanistan) and now is begging them for help in his ill conceived war. And the Republicans and Congress stay silent.
TDS MUCH?
Glad the pilot is OK.