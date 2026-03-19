F-35 Makes Emergency Landing Following Combat Over Iran

Reports emerged on Thursday that a U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing at a U.S. base in the Middle East after receiving damage during a combat mission over Iran. U.S. Central Command confirmed to several news outlets that the aircraft landed safely, though reports say sources familiar with the matter said the jet may have been struck by enemy fire.

Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, told CNN the aircraft was “flying a combat mission over Iran” when the incident occurred. He added that the jet “landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” and said that “this incident is under investigation.”

Officials have not yet released any further details regarding the extent of the damage or the specific location of the landing.

The reported strike, if confirmed, would represent the first known instance of Iran hitting a U.S. aircraft since the start of the current conflict.