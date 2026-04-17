FAA Sees Early Surge In Air Traffic Controller Applications

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a strong early response to its latest air traffic controller hiring campaign, receiving 6,000 applications within the first 12 hours after the application window opened overnight, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The current hiring window is part of a broader federal push to rebuild the controller pipeline. Earlier FAA updates said the agency had nearly 11,000 certified controllers on duty with more than 4,000 trainees in various stages of training, while still working to meet staffing targets.

This year’s recruiting effort has drawn attention for its marketing strategy aimed at younger applicants, including outreach to the gaming community. Officials say skills such as multitasking, situational awareness and rapid decision-making can translate well to radar room and tower environments.

For pilots, controller staffing remains a significant operational issue. Shortages have been linked to traffic flow restrictions, delays and workload pressures at busy facilities, including Chicago O’ Hare International Airport.

On Friday, the FAA and Duffy announced the facility will operate under federally imposed flight limits this summer. Daily operations will be capped at 2,708 from mid-May through late October 2026, a move expected to trim airline schedules by roughly 300 flights on peak travel days.

“Our number one priority is the safety of the flying public, and that means ensuring airline schedules reflect what the system can safely handle,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “We appreciate the airlines working together with us to reach a responsible level of operations that strengthens safety and delivers a more reliable travel experience for the American public.”