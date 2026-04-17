Aviation News FAA and Regs Jobs

FAA Sees Early Surge In Air Traffic Controller Applications

Agency receives 6,000 applications in the first 12 hours of its latest controller hiring push.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Shutterstock [Gorodenkoff]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA's latest air traffic controller hiring campaign saw a strong initial response, receiving 6,000 applications within the first 12 hours, as part of a broader federal push to address staffing shortages.
  • The recruitment effort targets younger applicants, including the gaming community, highlighting transferable skills like multitasking and rapid decision-making relevant to air traffic control.
  • Controller shortages continue to cause operational issues and delays, leading the FAA to impose flight limits at Chicago O'Hare International Airport to ensure safety and system reliability.
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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a strong early response to its latest air traffic controller hiring campaign, receiving 6,000 applications within the first 12 hours after the application window opened overnight, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The current hiring window is part of a broader federal push to rebuild the controller pipeline. Earlier FAA updates said the agency had nearly 11,000 certified controllers on duty with more than 4,000 trainees in various stages of training, while still working to meet staffing targets.

This year’s recruiting effort has drawn attention for its marketing strategy aimed at younger applicants, including outreach to the gaming community. Officials say skills such as multitasking, situational awareness and rapid decision-making can translate well to radar room and tower environments.

For pilots, controller staffing remains a significant operational issue. Shortages have been linked to traffic flow restrictions, delays and workload pressures at busy facilities, including Chicago O’ Hare International Airport.  

On Friday, the FAA and Duffy announced the facility will operate under federally imposed flight limits this summer. Daily operations will be capped at 2,708 from mid-May through late October 2026, a move expected to trim airline schedules by roughly 300 flights on peak travel days.

“Our number one priority is the safety of the flying public, and that means ensuring airline schedules reflect what the system can safely handle,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “We appreciate the airlines working together with us to reach a responsible level of operations that strengthens safety and delivers a more reliable travel experience for the American public.”

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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